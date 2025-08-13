Explainer: How Blockchain Network Layers Apply Across CFO Tech Stacks

Highlights
Blockchain is maturing for enterprise use, evolving from speculative cryptocurrency to practical applications like B2B payments, FX and treasury operations.
Understanding the blockchain stack is crucial for CFOs, as blockchain’s modular architecture allows CFOs to optimize for speed, cost and compliance, with each layer (0 through 3) serving specific roles.
Companies like Circle, Nuvei and Stripe are launching blockchain initiatives focused on institutional-grade infrastructure and real-world use cases.
Blockchain technology is putting on a suit and tie as it tries to woo the staid halls of Fortune 500 businesses.