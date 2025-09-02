Web3 Companies Develop Devices to Add Blockchain to Consumers’ Daily Lives

Web3 companies are reportedly developing devices in an effort to add blockchain features to consumers’ daily lives.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The latest example comes from Gaia Labs, which said Tuesday (Sept. 2) that it is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) smartphone for users in South Korea and Hong Kong, Cointelegraph reported Tuesday.

Gaia Labs is a decentralized AI and Web3 infrastructure firm, and its smartphone will run AI models without the need for cloud services as well as providing onchain identity support and a pre-loaded Gaia domain, according to the report.

An early example of this trend dates back to 2018, when Taiwanese electronics maker HTC announced a blockchain-powered Android device called Exodus 1 that included a hardware wallet and support for multiple blockchains, the report said.

Other examples include Solana Labs subsidiary Solana Mobile releasing its second-generation mobile device in August after releasing the first one in 2023; luxury brand Vertu launching a smartphone called Metavertu that includes a dual Web2/Web3 platform in 2022; Sui blockchain creator Mysten Labs partnering with Playtron to release a handheld gaming device called SuiPlay0X1 that also includes native Web3 features in late 2024; and Solana Mobile announcing a portable gaming console called Play Solana Gen 1 (PSG1) that includes a hardware wallet in August.

On the website announcing the launch of its PSG1, Solana Mobile said the device is a “gateway to the Web3 gaming revolution” that not only lets users play but also enables them to earn in a fully tokenized economy.

“With a built-in hardware wallet, PSG1 provides a trustworthy seed vault, facilitating access to your tokens, NFTs and rewards while playing,” the site said. “Focus on gaming; let the secure wallet management and abstraction for us!”

In a Tuesday press release announcing the launch of its phone, Gaia said the device will enable users to immediately participate in the decentralized AI economy.

“Additional major partnerships with leading Web3 and gaming projects will be announced in the coming weeks,” the release said.

PYMNTS reported in October that blockchain technology is being adopted in mainstream industries and has developed global appeal by transcending borders and facilitating decentralized, transparent and efficient processes.