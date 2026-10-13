Rain Rolls Out Embedded Stablecoin Wallets

Stablecoin payments platform Rain has begun offering embedded stablecoin wallets.

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The new wallet is something Rain’s partners can offer within their own apps, with the ability to earn on balances expected to arrive by the year’s end, the company said in a Tuesday (Oct. 13) news release.

“The wallet is the account at the center of Rain’s platform,” the release said. “It is accessible through the same integration that issues the card, powers rewards, and supports money movement, so a user can get paid, save, spend, and send from one balance.”

Rain said that companies offering stablecoins to their users want them to function the way any form of money does, which means “a stablecoin balance needs to connect to everything a user wants to do with it.”

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The company cited the example of a freelancer in Mexico who is paid by a U.S. client in dollars, which arrives in her Rain wallet as stablecoins. She can spend anywhere her Rain-issued card is accepted or—when she needs pesos—send them directly to her local bank account with Rain’s global payouts, within Rain’s app.

“When a company builds with stablecoins, the first thing its users need is a place to hold them,” said Pooja Shah, Rain’s head of product. “Rain wallets are that place. Because they are integrated into the broader Rain stack, every balance is ready to use the moment it arrives. Partners can get all of it from Rain, or keep the wallet they have and plug it into everything else we run.”

PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster spoke earlier this year with Rain Co-Founder/CEO Farooq Malik for an episode of the “From the Block” podcast.

As Webster framed it at the start of the interview, Rain is attempting to “turn stablecoins from something you’d hold into something you can spend anywhere,” a seemingly simple proposition that helps show why investors have poured hundreds of millions into the firm.

“The biggest market in the world is actually money,” Malik said. “It’s not an industry vertical, it’s not a segment, it’s just money.”

For him and his company, stablecoins and tokenized money are not niche financial instruments in search of use cases but “a wholesale upgrading of the global financial system.”

“We’re still in the very, very early innings,” he added. “I don’t even think the first pitch has been thrown here.”