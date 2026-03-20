What Is This 600-Strong Bank Network Using Tokenized Deposits For?

Highlights
TradFi is absorbing cryptocurrency with 600 banks adopting tokenized deposits through a partner network, and the SEC approving Nasdaq’s tokenized securities plan.
It’s about infrastructure, not new assets, as tokenization changes how trades settle and deposits move by making them faster, programmable, blockchain-based.
The gradual rollout may have big implications, with the initiatives potentially increasing efficiency while also creating new competition and liquidity risks.
Cryptocurrency was, by design, created to be separate from the traditional financial system.