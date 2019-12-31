Bitcoin

Bitcoin Investors Expect Big Returns In The New Year

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bitcoin Investors Expect Big Returns In 2020

Bitcoin investors are in for a halving event in 2020 that could potentially give their currency a boost, according to Bloomberg.

A halving event refers to the process in which the reward that Bitcoin creators get for creating fresh bitcoins will be cut in half.

Sometimes, it’s referred to as the halvening instead, a reference to the classic fantasy film “Highlander.”

That process is by design and has happened before, resulting in positive outcomes. Once, in 2012, the block reward went from 50 to 25 bitcoins. That caused the prices to rise nearly 8,200 percent in a year.

The second halving, in 2016, resulted in a 2,200 percent gain over the following 18 months.

Those two instances don’t necessarily mean there will be quite a windfall this time when the halving occurs around May 18. Other factors, like increased interest and demand, fueled outcomes in 2012 and 2016, and supply alone isn’t enough to make a prediction on a price increase.
Boosts in bitcoin prices over the summer could be due to the anticipation of the halving, according to analysts like Stuttgart-based Marius Kramer, who works with crypto investing app Ember Fund.

Kramer said the coin always does a 200 percent pump within one year before the halving — and then another much larger one in the year after.

According to analyst Alyse Killeen, partner at investment advisory firm StillMark, bitcoin price surges are often related to anticipation of supply shocks to the coin.

Killeen said bitcoin is introduced to the market when the crypto’s protocol rewards miners who validate blockchain transactions. Miners get 12.5 bitcoin after validating the transactions and adding blocks to the chain that makes up blockchain.

The tally will be halved into 6.25 bitcoin a year later. That will have a dampening effect on the supply and push prices higher.

Yeah Global volatility, analysts note, may also have people going for bitcoins as a kind of alternative to regular financial methods.

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. The Key To Optimizing Merchant Services Study, a PYMNTS collaboration with Endava, examines merchants services providers’ (MSPs) current and future strategies for innovating value-added services. It is based on a survey of executives at more than 200 MSPs, including acquirers, independent sales organizations, payment gateways and payment facilitators.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

google-watchlist-movies-tv-search google-watchlist-movies-tv-search
9.2K
Google

Google Search Debuts ‘Watchlist’ For TV, Movie Tracking

Russian Central Bank, Elizaveta Danilova, financial stability department, B2B, business debt, commercial banks Russian Central Bank, Elizaveta Danilova, financial stability department, B2B, business debt, commercial banks
5.6K
B2B Payments

Russian Central Bank Developing Business Debt-Risk Prevention Strategy

Samsung, Bixby, Neon, artificial intelligence, AI, CES, artificial human Samsung, Bixby, Neon, artificial intelligence, AI, CES, artificial human
4.2K
Artificial Intelligence

Samsung To Launch ‘Artificial Human’ Called Neon

monzo-investment-digital-banking monzo-investment-digital-banking
3.1K
Digital Banking

Monzo’s Cash Burn Sets Stage For Big Capital Raise In 2020

2.1K
News

PayPal Deepens LATAM Reach With Mercado Libre Integration

Christmas diamond gifts Christmas diamond gifts
2.1K
Retail

Going Truly Over The Top For Christmas

Japan, JCB, partnership, Keychain, Keychain Core, Singapore, Blockchain, B2B, Japan, JCB, partnership, Keychain, Keychain Core, Singapore, Blockchain, B2B,
2.1K
B2B Payments

Japan’s B2B Payments Firm JCB Partners With Keychain For Blockchain 

2.0K
Security & Fraud

Wyze Smart Device Co Leaks 2.4M Customers’ Data

1.9K
eCommerce

PayPal Deepens LATAM Reach With MercadoLibre Integration

Bitcoin Daily, United Nations, blockchain, twitch, stablecoin, menacash, blockchain school, Africa Blockchain Institute, , Bitcoin Daily, United Nations, blockchain, twitch, stablecoin, menacash, blockchain school, Africa Blockchain Institute, ,
1.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: UN Secretary-General Urges Blockchain Adoption; Africa Blockchain Institute To Open School In Rwanda In 2020

business-loans-capital-investment-down business-loans-capital-investment-down
1.7K
Loans

US Bank Business Loans Stalled In Latter Half Of 2019

ACH cross border ACH cross border
1.5K
Faster Payments

A Faster Payments Fix For School Invoice Woes

1.5K
B2B Payments

Closing The Bank/Middle Market Commercial Card Gap

holiday sales, retail, eCommerce, returns, records,physical stores holiday sales, retail, eCommerce, returns, records,physical stores
1.4K
Retail

Record Holiday Sales Trigger Record $100B Returns

grab-singtel-singapore-digital-banking-consortium grab-singtel-singapore-digital-banking-consortium
1.3K
Digital Banking

Singtel, Grab Team Up To Launch Digital Bank In Singapore