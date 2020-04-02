Blockchain company Binance has acquired the CoinMarketCap cryptocurrency data tracking website, according to an announcement.

CoinMarketCap, which is a source for digital currency prices and exchange trading volume, will be kept operating as an independent business entity.

The announcement noted that the Binance digital currency exchange and its BNB native token are listed on the site, but that “CoinMarketCap and Binance are separate entities that maintain a strict policy of independence from one another.”

Brandon Chez, founder of CoinMarketCap, is stepping down as CEO but will stay as an advisor.

Chez said per the announcement, “I believe that of all the teams in the space that could acquire CoinMarketCap, Binance is one of the very best options.”

CoinMarketCap Chief Strategy Officer Carylyne Chan has been appointed to the position of interim CEO.

Chan said, “We are delighted that the Binance team has been unequivocal in ensuring that we can continue to adhere to our methodology without prejudice.”

In other news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is lengthening its timeframe to approve or reject operations by a tZERO-affiliated security token exchange, per a release.

The agency is seeking analysis and comment on the proposed rule changes of BOX Exchange to start Boston Security Token Exchange (BSTX) operations. BSTX is a tZERO and BOX joint venture.

The agency said in the release that it “asks that commenters address the sufficiency of the exchange’s statements in support of the proposal, which are set forth in the notice … in addition to any other comments they may wish to submit about the proposed rule change.”

Comments on the proposal can be sent through the web or through email with a file number referenced in the subject field. They can also be sent on paper via the mail.