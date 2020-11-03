Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Caymans Introduce Digital Asset Regulatory Framework; Reserve Bank Of Australia To Test CBDC; Huobi Expands Support For Visa And Mastercard

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

The Cayman Islands’ Ministry of Financial Services introduced the nation’s regulatory framework for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) on Saturday (Oct. 31), according to a press release.

The framework consists of two phases, the first, which began on Oct. 31, focuses on anti-money laundering (AML) practices and countering financing terrorism (CFT). VASPs currently working in, and hoping to work in, the Caymans must register with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), the release stated.

The ministry’s AML and CFT policies incorporate the suggested policies set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and will be monitored by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF). During phase one, VASPs will have to demonstrate their compliance with these standards, according to the release.

The financial ministry expects to kick off phase two, regarding licensing requirements, in June 2021, the release stated.

In other news, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is exploring the potential of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), in partnership with the National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank, Perpetual Limited and ConsenSys Software, the bank announced in a press release.

Their research will begin with a proof-of-concept for a CBDC operated on distributed ledger technology (DLT) to test the proposed coins’ use cases in payment settlements, the release stated.

“With this project we are aiming to explore the implications of a CBDC for efficiency, risk management and innovation in wholesale financial market transactions,” said Assistant Governor of the Financial System Michele Bullock in the release.

RBA expects to finish the project at the end of this year.

And, Huobi Group expanded its support for cryptocurrency purchases via Visa and Mastercard on Huobi Global, its digital asset exchange, now allowing cardholders to access a seamless fiat-to-crypto gateway.

The update, announced in a press release, allows for direct purchases on the exchange, whereas users were previously required to complete know your customer (KYC) onboarding through Huobi Gibraltar, a separate platform.

"By removing an extra step in the user journey, we're creating a frictionless experience that makes it incredibly easy for anyone to buy crypto without leaving our exchange," said Ciara Sun, vice president of Global Business at Huobi Group, in the release.

——————————

WATCH LIVE: HOW WE SHOP – TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2020 – 12:00 PM (ET)

New forms of alternative credit and point-of-sale (POS) lending options like ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) leverage the growing influence of payments choice on customer loyalty. Nearly 60 percent of consumers say such digital options now influence where and how they shop—especially touchless payments and robust, well-crafted ecommerce checkouts—so, merchants have a clear mandate: understand what has changed and adjust accordingly. Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster together with PayPal’s Greg Lisiewski, BigCommerce’s Mark Rosales, and Adore Me’s Camille Kress as they spotlight key findings from the new PYMNTS-PayPal study, “How We Shop” and map out faster, better pathways to a stronger recovery.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.1K
Apple

Legal Fees, New Regulation Costs Could Impact Apple's Bottom Line, Company Report Says

Amazon Stops Black Friday Ads In France
2.8K
Amazon

New French Lockdown Prompts Amazon To Stop Black Friday Ads

Amazon Alleges Future Retail Breached Contract
1.9K
Amazon

Report: Amazon Alleges India's Future Retail Breached Its Contract

Got Milk – And Lots Of Oreo Cookie Flavors?
1.7K
Retail

Got Milk – And Lots Of Oreo Cookie Flavors?

1.4K
Global Payments

Western Union CFO: Pandemic Tailwinds Fuel Digital Remittances

1.4K
B2B Payments

Serko Rolls Out Expense Management Tool In North America

1.3K
B2B Payments

Visa’s Phalen: Better Collaboration Will Push B2B Payments Into The Digital Age

1.3K
Retail

Shipt, Mastercard Collaborate On Delivery Promotion

1.2K
B2B Payments

PROS To Work On B2B eCommerce Operation Launches

1.2K
Restaurant innovation

Sprinkles Sweetens Contactless Options To Improve Customer Satisfaction

Earnings Cement Digital-First Economic Shift
1.1K
Economy

Big Tech Earnings Cement Digital-First Economic Shift

Virtual Healthcare Forges New Mobile Relationships
1.1K
Healthcare

Textual Healing: Startup Connects Virtual Healthcare To Sam’s Club Members

1.1K
Acquiring

Inspire Bets $11.3B That Its Brands Can Run On Dunkin’

Companies Fear Economic Recovery Won't Last
1.1K
Economy

Companies Fear Economic Recovery Won't Last

1.1K
Financial Inclusion

Indian FinTech Creates Inclusive Services For Rural Underbanked