Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Hdac, CertiK Partner For Blockchain-Powered IoT; Tezos Expected To Settle Securities Lawsuit With $25M Settlement

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

CertiK, an auditing firm, wants to bring Internet of Things (IoT) devices onto blockchain through its new partnership with Hdac, CoinDesk reports.

Hdac’s blockchain platform will work to combine the tight authentication, seamless mapping and machine-to-machine transactions with a network containing IoT devices. The new network, which saw CertiK engineers collaborating with Hdac’s team, will be released in the “near future,” CoinDesk reported.

The partnership was born out of a previous transaction where Hdac hired CertiK to audit it, and CertiK, seeing Hdac’s plans to work more with blockchain, sought out a longer-term partnership later on.

Connie Ngo, CertiK’s marketing manager, told CoinDesk in an email that the companies agreed “it would make sense to formally partner with one another as a public promise of Hdac’s focus on security and a symbol of CertiK’s ability to support larger enterprise-level solutions such as Hdac’s.”

Meanwhile, Tezos is looking likely to avoid action by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by settling a lawsuit with a $25 million settlement.

The lawsuit involves Tezos’ 2017 initial coin offering (ICO), which was seen as a form of illegal securities offering. The SEC, according to Cointelgraph, contends that many ICOs are unlicensed securities offerings. But stakeholders have pushed for a bigger range of tokens to be exempt from securities legislation recently.

The lawsuit goes back to October 2017, when Boston law firm Block & Leviton said it was looking into securities fraud by the Tezos ICO. Block & Leviton, which specializes in securities cases, sued the firm, and it wasn’t the only entity to do so — cases were filed in California and Florida courts around the same time.

But as of May, Tezos has looked to settle the suit, stating that it “believes it is in the best interest of the Tezos project and community as a whole to resolve all pending lawsuits. The Foundation continues to believe the lawsuits were meritless and continues to deny any wrongdoing. But lawsuits are expensive and time-consuming, and the Tezos Foundation decided that the one-time financial cost of a settlement was preferable to the distractions and legal costs associated with continuing to fight in the courts.”

Telegram also recently settled a suit with the SEC, agreeing to pay $18.5 million in a lawsuit.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS REPORT: NEXT-GEN PAYROLL TRACKER – JUNE 2020

Hotels and resorts need their workers more than ever to safely reopen, but these workers must also meet their own needs – and early access to pay can play a vital role in helping them do so. In the June 2020 – Next-Gen Payroll Tracker, Karen Sims, senior director of financial services for Westgate Resorts, discusses how offering flexible payments has been key to reopening the firm’s 27 properties.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Retail Challenges, Opportunities Amid Pandemic
4.3K
Today In Data

Retail Challenges And Opportunities Amid The Pandemic 

Ford Joins Private 5G Parade Of Car Companies
2.9K
Retail

Ford Joins Private 5G Parade Of Car Companies

1.9K
B2B Payments

Investors Back B2B Startups With An Eye On SMB Finance

Nike
1.7K
Retail

Nike Says The Last Dance Will Be With Digital 3.0

Receipt Bank Talks Accountants' Data Hurdles
1.5K
B2B Payments

Data Hurdles Keep Accountants From Elevating Their Role

Kanye West Teams With Gap On YEEZY Apparel Line
1.5K
Retail

Kanye West Collaborates With Gap On YEEZY Apparel Line

1.5K
Security & Fraud

EY Says Wirecard Gave False Statements During 2019 Audit

Wirecard
1.4K
Security & Fraud

EY Under Scrutiny Over Wirecard Accounting Practices

H&M eCommerce Sales Jump 36 Pct In SEK Amid Pandemic
1.4K
Retail

H&M’s eCommerce Sales Jump Amid Temporary Store Closures

Airlines Promise To Reimburse Travelers With Fevers For Tickets
1.4K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Airlines Promise To Reimburse Travelers With Fevers For Tickets

Lemonade Seeks $23 Per Share In IPO
1.4K
IPO

Lemonade Seeks $23 Per Share In IPO

Microsoft To Shutter Brick-And-Mortar Locations
1.3K
Retail

Microsoft To Shutter Brick-And-Mortar Stores In ‘Strategic Change’

Instamojo Rolls Out InstaCash Loans For SMEs
1.3K
B2B Payments

Instamojo Rolls Out InstaCash Loans For SMB Working Capital

1.3K
News

Today In Payments: Uber Money Head Resigns; Brussels To Investigate German Regulator Over Wirecard

1.3K
Security & Fraud

European Union To Investigate German Regulator Over Wirecard