Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Huawei Creates Blockchain System For Beijing; CryptoTrader.Tax Suffers Hack

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bitcoin Daily: Huawei Creates Blockchain System For Beijing; CryptoTrader.Tax Reportedly Suffers Hack; Blockchain Service Network To Connect Stablecoins Support Next Year

Huawei has created a technology based on the blockchain to help the Beijing government more effectively monitor and supervise citizen information, CoinDesk reported.

The effort is reportedly part of the “New Infrastructure Initiative” of the country to allow for information to be unchangeable and provided to various governmental bodies, the report stated. Moreover, the cloud services arm of Huawei has fueled the project with blockchain innovations like distributed ledgers.

Use cases for the project reportedly include assisting the government in keeping track of instances of COVID-19, locate parking spots for people, and simplify the procedure for individuals to register properties, according to CoinDesk. The project seeks to allow information to be distributed to over 50 governmental bodies.

In other news, CyptoTrader.Tax has suffered a hack in which information from over 1,000 users was taken, CoinDesk reported.

The attacker got into an account on a support platform belonging to a staffer, CoinDesk reported, citing an unnamed source.

David Kemmerer, the CEO of the site and one of its co-founders, indicated to the outlet that an attacker received access without permission in early April to the staffer’s account. He noted that the attacker could view support center information and took a file that had data with the inclusion of 1,082 email addresses.

CryptoTrader.Tax lets users put trades into its system from dozens of digital currency exchanges and automatically create tax reports that can be brought into TurboTax, according to the report.

And, the Blockchain Service Network (BSN) of China will reportedly begin enabling stablecoin support next year, Cointelegraph reported.

Red Date Technology CEO Yifan He said to Cointelegraph that the initiative would start bringing stablecoins into the network in the near future. The official noted that stablecoins will be harnessed for payment in exchange for various offerings in the project’s ecosystem.

“Only stablecoins can make it much easier, quicker and safer,” the official told the outlet.

The BSN is a program supported by the state seeking to help out medium-sized firms create blockchain applications and put them into place, Cointelegraph reported. Red Date Technology is a tech firm participating in the build-out of BSN, per the report.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS REPORT: THE FI’S GUIDE TO MODERNIZING DIGITAL PAYMENTS  

Instant payouts have become the name of the game for vendors and suppliers facing crumbling revenue streams, but banks can find themselves struggling to facilitate faster B2B payments. In this month’s The FI’s Guide to Modernizing Digital Payments, PYMNTS talks to Vikram Dewan, Deutsche Bank’s chief information officer, about how regulatory compliance complicates payments digitization — and why change must begin with shifting away from paper.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.5K
Apple

Apple Caves On In-App Payments Mandate For WordPress

Uber Health To Close Last Mile In Rx Deliveries
3.0K
Merchant Innovation

Uber Health’s Push To Close Prescription Deliveries Last Mile

2.1K
Mobile Applications

Tata Plans 'Super App' To Bring Together Its Consumer Services

2.0K
B2B Payments

Clear Books, Metro Bank Partner For SMB Accounting

Traditional Events Get Their Digital Debuts
1.9K
Innovation

The Traditional Events That Are Getting Their Digital Debuts

1.8K
Legal

TikTok Plans To Fight US Ban

1.6K
Cloud Banking

How One Cloud-Native Business Bank Overcame Its Cloud-Migration Roadblocks

1.6K
Credit Unions

How Credit Unions Are Putting Digital To Work For Their Members

DoorDash Raising $400M From New, Existing Investors
1.6K
IPO

DoorDash Moves Ahead With Q4 IPO Plans

Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up
1.5K
Merchant Innovation

Vroom CEO: Selling Cars Online Takes More Than Just Having A Website

1.5K
Investments

Goldman Sachs Eyes Creating $2B Tech Fund

Commercial Real Estate Poised For Space Shift
1.5K
Business

Companies Push Back Office Reopenings

1.3K
B2B Payments

QuickPay Funding Rolls Out One-Day Payment Method

Big Business Takes Up Arms Against WeChat Ban
1.3K
Legal

WeChat Users Sue Trump Administration Over Ban

UK To Lift Tax For Facebook, Amazon, Google
1.2K
Taxes

Report: UK Tax Aimed At Facebook, Amazon, Google To Be Repealed