Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: MUFG To Issue Crypto For Payment App; Unsuccessful Hackers Demanded $7.5M In Crypto From Argentina’s Telecom SA To Stop Attack

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bitcoin Daily: MUFG To Issue Crypto For Payment App; Unsuccessful Hackers Demanded $7.5M In Crypto From Argentina's Telecom SA To Stop Attack

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), the biggest banking enterprise in Japan, is scheduled to release a cryptocurrency later this year, CoinDesk reported.

The digital currency will be rolled out with the help of a holding company in Japan called Recruit Group that runs Hot Pepper Gourmet, an eatery search service.

At first, the cryptocurrency will be used in a mobile payment app for member firms that are on the website of Recruit, which has approximately 1 million member stores.

The news comes as MUFG deemphasized news of a cryptocurrency rollout in December, as it noted that it had made a Recruit joint venture agreement but “no other decision” had occurred.

In other news, attackers who reportedly propagated an ineffective ransomware hack on Telecom SA, a top communications firm in Argentina, sought a digital currency ransom to let impacted workstations resume their usual status, CoinDesk reported.

Discussion about renumeration in digital currency started occurring on social media following a tweet from an economist that hackers were seeking $7.5 million in monero. The Twitter post reportedly came with a picture that showed the attackers indicated they would increase the amount of the ransom by two times if payment did not come by 48 hours at the latest.

Telecom SA indicated it “curtailed” the breach sans the need for the digital currency payment, per CoinDesk, which cited a La Nacion report.

The firm’s network reportedly suffered the attack for as long as 72 hours and impacted work access to a virtual private network (VPN) in addition to many databases, CoinDesk reported, citing El Periodista.

La Nacion “confirmed” the hack, per CoinDesk, but noted it just impacted workstations of staffers who offer remote client service. The outlet had also noted that attackers sought the funds to reportedly provide keys that would let devices get system access back.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.1K
Restaurant innovation

Checkers And Rally’s: How The Drive-Thru Is Changing QSR Loyalty And Rewards

stock market index
1.8K
IPO

India’s InsurTech Policybazaar Eyes IPO

1.7K
Security & Fraud

Fraud: Why Everything Old Is New Again

1.5K
Voice Activation

Is Voice The Ultimate Touchless Payments Experience?

Summer’s Hottest Accessory: The Safety Bubble
1.5K
Safety and Security

Summer 2020’s Hottest Accessory: The Safety Bubble

1.4K
Investments

Vanguard’s Ant Tie-Up Attracts 200,000 Chinese Investors In 100 Days

Multiple Gateways Fuel Payments As A Strategy
1.4K
Payments Innovation

How Multiple Gateways Power Payments As A Strategy

1.4K
B2B Payments

TMC, Shell Fuel Management Solution To Boost EV Charging, Mileage Tracking

Twitter
1.4K
Security & Fraud

Twitter Hackers Took Personal Data From Celebrity Accounts

A 90-Year-Old Essay And 2020’s Digital Shift
1.3K
Payments Innovation

What A 90-Year-Old Essay Tells Us About 2020’s Great Digital Shift

1.3K
Security & Fraud

New Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Plaid Violated User Privacy

eBay Releases New Motors App That Uses AI, Lists A Car In Minutes
1.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Report: eBay Nears Deal To Sell Classified Ad Division To Adevinta 

1.3K
B2B Payments

Efforts To Address Late B2B Payments Go Global

1.2K
Mastercard

Mastercard Expands Crypto Card Partner Program

1.2K
Retail

The Shazaam Of Shopping, Shnap, Brings Visual Search To Fashion