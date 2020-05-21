Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Travala.com Combines With TravelbyBit; France Tests Blockchain-Operational Digital Euro

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bitcoin Daily

Blockchain-based lodging reservation platform Travala.com has unveiled a merger with TravelbyBit, a Binance-backed “cryptocurrency-friendly” flight reservation site, according to an announcement on Wednesday (May 20).

Travala.com CEO Juan Otero said in the announcement, “We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with TravelbyBit, which is backed by Binance and have constantly been achieving and pushing crypto adoption by providing blockchain-based online travel booking services.”

The firms will cross-market each of their travel services as the initial step of the merger. AVA, the native digital currency of Travala.com, will fuel the merged platform “with the added utility of flight bookings,” per the announcement.

In other news, France has become the first nation to test out a blockchain-operational digital euro with successful results, Banque de France announced on Wednesday (May 20).

The current experimental effort is reportedly geared toward wholesale uses for a digital euro instead of retail. The institution noted per the report that it tried out a central bank digital currency (CBDC) sale of securities in mid-May. Additionally, the recent test of securities issuance was said to be based on technology received after the bank’s call for applications in late March.

The bank, for its part, is particularly active in creating a digital euro, according to a Cointelgraph report.

Meanwhile, Luno, a digital currency platform backed by Naspers Ltd., is reportedly in discussions regarding growing in Ghana as well as Kenya to broaden its presence in Africa as bitcoin surged over the last two months during the pandemic, Bloomberg reported.

Luno General Manager Marius Reitz told the outlet, “It’s markets we have a keen interest in, and Ghana and Kenya are high on our list.”

Luno was started seven years ago and now counts 4 million users among its ranks. The exchange, for its part, trades ethereum and bitcoin, among other digital currencies. It now has staffers spread throughout seven offices in Aisa, Europe and Africa.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative
29.4K
Delivery

FedEx, Microsoft Team On Shipping Initiative

Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is 'Wake-Up Call' Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is 'Wake-Up Call'
22.2K
Economy

Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is ‘Wake-Up Call’ For Inclusive Recovery

Square app Square app
19.1K
SMBs

BoA Downgrades Square Over SMB Sector Concerns

FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender
10.7K
Security & Fraud

FTC Refunds $12M To Consumer Victims Of Bogus Online Trial Memberships

AI Deployed To Help Expand India's Healthcare Services AI Deployed To Help Expand India's Healthcare Services
10.2K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Deployed To Help Expand India’s Healthcare Services

Walmart Walmart
10.0K
Earnings

What Walmart’s Earnings Is Teaching The World About The New American Consumer

stimulus check stimulus check
9.3K
Coronavirus

IRS Stimulus Check Round 2, Will It Happen?

9.0K
News

Today In Payments: Grubhub Says No Deal, But Negotiations Continue; SoftBank Posts $18B Loss As Jack Ma Exits Board

payments payments
9.0K
B2B Payments

CashWire And Workday Partner For Quicker, Safer Wire Transfers

Brex Notches $150M For Expense Management Tools Brex Notches $150M For Expense Management Tools
8.6K
Investments

Brex Notches $150M To Advance Expense Management Tools

Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools
8.1K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard Launches Anti-Fraud Measures At Gas Pumps

8.0K
Retail

Amazon Eyes JCPenney Buy

Warren Wants Prosecution Of Bailout Fraudsters Warren Wants Prosecution Of Bailout Fraudsters
7.9K
Regulation

Warren Calls For Prosecution Of Bailout Program Fraudsters

PPP loan forgiveness application PPP loan forgiveness application
7.4K
Loans

More PPP Forgiveness Guidelines Unveiled, But Clarity Remains Elusive

money transfer money transfer
7.2K
International

Kasikornbank To Offer Nium’s FinTech Payments Platform