Staples Adds Klarna’s Flexible Payment Options

Office supply retailer Staples now offers Klarna’s Pay Now, Pay in 4 and Financing options to customers shopping online at Staples.com.

With these flexible payment options, customers can pay now, split their purchase into four interest-free payments or, for bigger buys, extend payments further, the companies said in a Friday (Nov. 15) press release.

“This partnership with Klarna reflects our commitment to evolving with our customers’ needs by making their shopping experience even more accessible and allowing them to easily manage purchases without the pressure of upfront costs,” Staples Chief Digital Officer Mike Shady said in the release.

Staples joins more than 100,000 merchants that have joined Klarna’s network of partners over the past year, according to the release.

Klarna now works with 46 of the top 100 U.S. retailers, per the release.

“Our goal is for Klarna to be available on every checkout, for everything, everywhere,” Erin Jaeger, head of North America at Klarna, said in the release. “Our users’ top Klarna wishlist items are electronic devices, including laptops, monitors and headphones; by joining forces with Staples, we’re able to offer our customers an easier way to spread the cost of vital office supplies fairly and transparently.”

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) has emerged as a compelling payment option, particularly among millennials, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Sezzle collaboration, “‘Adjustable’ Is the New ‘Agreeable’: BNPL Flexibility for Subscription Success.”

The report found that 16% of U.S. consumers, including 39% of millennials, said they used BNPL during the previous year.

Klarna reported in August that during the first half of the year, its revenues increased 27% and its adjusted profits increased to $66 million, compared to an adjusted loss of $45 million in the same period in 2023.

Some of the company’s other recently announced partnerships include video communication platform Zoom, drugstore chain Rite Aid, and Sainsbury’s brands Argos, Habitat and TU.

When announcing the drugstore chain’s collaboration with Klarna, Rite Aid Chief Marketing Officer Jeanniey Walden said in a press release that the Pay in 4 payment option enables customers “to make purchases with confidence and ease, while maintaining access to the essential products they rely on.”