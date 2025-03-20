Adyen and Affirm Expand Partnership to UK

Global payments platform Adyen and BNPL platform Affirm have extended their partnership into the U.K., a move designed to help British merchants offer consumers more flexible payment options.

Under the expanded collaboration, Adyen’s merchant customers in the U.K. can now integrate Affirm’s installment payment services directly into their checkout systems. Affirm’s payment plans include both interest-free and interest-bearing options, allowing approved customers to select terms best aligned with their budgets.

“Adyen customers all over the globe are demanding best-in-class payment experiences to boost business and drive customer engagement, which is why we are expanding our partnership with Affirm into the U.K.,” said Nicole Olbe, Managing Director for Adyen in the U.K.

The partnership builds on proven success in North America, where Adyen merchants offering Affirm saw significant growth. Annual transaction volumes through the partnership have increased more than sevenfold from 2021 to 2023.

Ruth Spratt, Vice President and U.K. Country Manager at Affirm, highlighted the mutual benefits of the extended relationship, stating that British merchants can now leverage Affirm’s consumer-centric financing solutions to drive customer engagement and business expansion.

The partnership between the two companies began in November 2020, initially enabling Affirm payments for Adyen’s U.S. merchants across digital and physical channels. In December 2024, Adyen extended Affirm’s offerings to its platform customers in the U.S. and Canada, and the service became broadly available to Canadian merchants. Affirm formally launched its services in the U.K. in November 2024 under regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority.

U.K. merchants using Adyen can immediately access Affirm’s installment payment solutions to support business growth and consumer spending flexibility.

The recent PYMNTS Intelligence report “How People Pay: Cash-Short Consumers Drive BNPL Usage” found that consumers facing cash flow shortages are turning to alternative credit options like BNPL at a much higher rate than other consumers.

“BNPL is bridging the gap for cash-strapped consumers. Consumers with cash flow shortages are 3.5 times more likely to use BNPL than consumers who are financially stable,” PYMNTS wrote Monday (Dec. 16). “Meanwhile, 8.9% of consumers who frequently experience cash flow shortages used BNPL in the past 30 days, compared to just 2.5% of financially stable consumers. BNPL is more accessible than traditional credit, allowing consumers to manage their financial demands without the restrictions of conventional credit.”