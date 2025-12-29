Banks Take a Page From the Buy Now Pay Later Playbook
On the eve of the COVID-19 pandemic, large banks were jolted by the sudden rise of a new credit alternative. That 2019, buy now, pay later option from specialized providers like Klarna, Affirm and AfterPay took off with cash-strapped consumers. BNPL sought to compete with the multi-trillion-dollar credit card industry, where banks issuing plastic fuel the workhorse of American credit. Wall Street’s dominance of consumer credit since the early days of metal charge plates faced a revenue-draining, potentially existential threat.