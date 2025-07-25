Retail Edge Drove Walmart, Amazon and PayPal BNPL Deals, Says Synchrony CFO

Highlights
Synchrony Financial secured high-profile partnerships in Q2 with Walmart, Amazon and PayPal, significantly expanding its buy now, pay later (BNPL) presence.
CFO Brian Wenzel tells Karen Webster the deals reflect Synchrony’s deep retail expertise and confidence in consumer resilience.
Synchrony sees consumers “a little more discerning” on big ticket items but willing to trade down rather than stop buying altogether.
To say that Synchrony Financial double-clicked on new partnerships and BNPL in its earnings call Tuesday (July 22) is an understatement. Because in fact, it triple-clicked. And according to Synchrony CFO Brian Wenzel, that new focus on new payment products and features is part of a “full spectrum” approach to payments as well as the U.S. consumer that will drive revenue and attract new customers to the brand.