OnePay and Synchrony Launch Credit Program With Walmart

Walmart-backed FinTech OnePay is teaming with Synchrony to launch a credit card program.

The card, set to roll out this fall, will be integrated into the OnePay app and available to Walmart customers, the companies announced in a news release Monday (June 9).

“As part of the program, OnePay and Synchrony will introduce both a general-purpose card, which will serve as the program’s signature card and be available to use anywhere Mastercard is accepted, and a private label card, which will be exclusively for Walmart purchases,” the release said.

“The credit card functionality will be embedded inside the OnePay app, offering millions of Walmart’s U.S. customers a sleek, intuitive digital experience and the ability to access OnePay’s suite of financial services products.”

The partnership is happening at a time when Walmart, as covered here last week, is introducing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered inventory systems, turning its stores into fulfillment hubs and teaming with startups “to keep its tech game tight.”

But the real wild card? Consumer behavior. Shoppers in 2025 have come to expect everything: speed, convenience, value and personalization.

“Miss on any one of those, and your rival scoops the sale, especially as macro pressures squeeze the margins,” that report added. “That’s why both Amazon and Walmart are pouring billions into infrastructure and innovation, reshaping supply chains and reimagining the very concept of ‘store.’”

Meanwhile, forthcoming research from PYMNTS Intelligence — the latest installment in the “How the World Does Digital” series — examines how consumers are shifting from traditional plastic cards to mobile interfaces for both online and in-store transactions.

However, this change isn’t necessarily about abandoning credit or debit cards, but rather about a faster, more secure way to access them.

“Mobile wallets, which live on your smartphone or connected device, essentially store and ‘tokenize’ your existing credit, debit and bank account credentials by replacing their sensitive financial and personal information with unique symbols (‘tokens’) accessible only by the card owner,” PYMNTS wrote last week. “Presto: A card’s essential information and data is preserved, and its security is enhanced.”

The funding sources — credit or debit cards or bank accounts — are still the same, but the interaction is different.

“Think of tapping your smartphone or using it to scan a QR code instead of whipping out the plastic in your wallet,” the report added.