The Rent Squeeze Is Recasting BNPL as a Liquidity Tool

Highlights
Rising shelter costs and tighter household budgets are pushing installment products beyond retail and into recurring expenses such as rent.
PYMNTS data suggests consumers use BNPL to manage liquidity, not simply to finance purchases, with high-income households embracing the product alongside paycheck-to-paycheck consumers.
As providers move into rent, the challenge will be preserving payment flexibility while recognizing that recurring bills behave differently from one-time purchases.
Rent doesn’t wait for payday.