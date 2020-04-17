Voce Capital Management LLC, the San Francisco employee-owned investment adviser, is urging stockholders to vote against the three OnDeck Capital directors facing re-election.

With more than 1.3 million shares of OnDeck, Voce is one of the company’s largest stockholders. In a 12-page letter to investors Friday (April 17), Chief Investment Officer J. Daniel Plants wrote OnDeck has caused its stock price to plummet 93 percent since the initial public offering more than five years ago.

“OnDeck’s lack of strategic focus, runaway costs and weak corporate governance have contributed to chronic underperformance,” he wrote.

The letter asks voters to reject Noah Breslow, 44, chairman and CEO, and a director since 2012; Jane Thompson, 68, chairman of corporate governance and nominating committee, and a director since 2014; and Ronald Verni, 71, chairman of compensation committee, and a director since 2012.

“All three of these individuals … share a common track record of terrible returns for stockholders as represented by the total shareholder return (TSR) analysis earlier,” the letter said.

Plants did not say whom shareholders should vote for.

The letter said as far back as last summer, they’ve urged management to tighten its focus and enhance profitability.

“We believe OnDeck’s core value proposition is strong, but significant work needs to be done to reestablish credibility with investors,” the note said. “We fully appreciate the challenges that the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic poses to OnDeck, and many other companies that we own … Yet OnDeck’s slow response to current events has only magnified the issues that now confront it.”

The vote is set for May 7 at the annual stockholders meeting.

OnDeck’s stock was up 2.4 percent early today on this news, according to Yahoo Finance.

James Larkin, OnDeck’s spokesman, said he will have a comment later today.