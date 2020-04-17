Business

Activist Investor Voce Wants OnDeck Shareholders To Vote Out Board Trio

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
board room

Voce Capital Management LLC, the San Francisco employee-owned investment adviser, is urging stockholders to vote against the three OnDeck Capital directors facing re-election.

With more than 1.3 million shares of OnDeck, Voce is one of the company’s largest stockholders. In a 12-page letter to investors Friday (April 17), Chief Investment Officer J. Daniel Plants wrote OnDeck has caused its stock price to plummet 93 percent since the initial public offering more than five years ago.

“OnDeck’s lack of strategic focus, runaway costs and weak corporate governance have contributed to chronic underperformance,” he wrote.

The letter asks voters to reject Noah Breslow, 44, chairman and CEO, and a director since 2012; Jane Thompson, 68, chairman of corporate governance and nominating committee, and a director since 2014; and Ronald Verni, 71, chairman of compensation committee, and a director since 2012.

“All three of these individuals … share a common track record of terrible returns for stockholders as represented by the total shareholder return (TSR) analysis earlier,” the letter said.

Plants did not say whom shareholders should vote for.

The letter said as far back as last summer, they’ve urged management to tighten its focus and enhance profitability.

“We believe OnDeck’s core value proposition is strong, but significant work needs to be done to reestablish credibility with investors,” the note said. “We fully appreciate the challenges that the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic poses to OnDeck, and many other companies that we own … Yet OnDeck’s slow response to current events has only magnified the issues that now confront it.”

The vote is set for May 7 at the annual stockholders meeting.

OnDeck’s stock was up 2.4 percent early today on this news, according to Yahoo Finance.

James Larkin, OnDeck’s spokesman, said he will have a comment later today.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL FIRESIDE CHAT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

FIs have traditionally approached resilience from a technology standpoint, but ‘Black Swan’ events like the COVID-19 pandemic expose what can go wrong when FIs don’t prepare for the unexpected. Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist, FSI, APAC for Red Hat joins PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to explore how preparedness is impacting FIs’ ability to do business during COVID-19, and the lessons being learned.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far) SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far)
15.3K
Loans

SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far)

Best Buy To Put ~51,000 Staffers On Leave Best Buy To Put ~51,000 Staffers On Leave
14.2K
Retail

Best Buy To Put Approximately 51K Staffers On Temporary Leave

Verizon To Buy Video Conferencing Firm BlueJeans Verizon To Buy Video Conferencing Firm BlueJeans
10.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Verizon To Purchase Video Conferencing Firm BlueJeans

store closed sign store closed sign
8.8K
Retail

March Retail Sales’ 8.7 Pct Decline Predicts A Cruel April

SBA Small Business Loan Program Is Out Of Cash SBA Small Business Loan Program Is Out Of Cash
6.6K
Loans

SBA Small Business Loan Program Is Out Of Cash

Uber Eats Sees 59 Pct. Spike In Grocery Delivery Uber Eats Sees 59 Pct. Spike In Grocery Delivery
5.5K
Coronavirus

Uber Eats Sees 59 Pct Spike In European Grocery Delivery

5.2K
Coronavirus

Agility, Adaptability Are Greatest Strengths Amid Crisis

Citi Citi
5.1K
Earnings

Citi Increases Loss Reserves, Enhances Digital Capabilities

Internal Revenue Service Internal Revenue Service
4.6K
Coronavirus

IRS Launches ‘Get My Payment’ Site To Track COVID-19 Stimulus Payments

mobile banking mobile banking
3.9K
Coronavirus

Bank Sites Deluged With Stimulus Payment Status Checks

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
3.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Andreessen Horowitz To Start $450M Crypto Fund; FBI Warns Of Virus Crypto Scams

Bank of America Bank of America
3.6K
Earnings

BofA: Slumping Card Volume, Surging PPP Applications And A Gloomy Future Forecast

US Production Sees Biggest Decline Since 1946 US Production Sees Biggest Decline Since 1946
3.6K
Economy

Fed: US Production Sees Biggest Decline Since 1946

Hong Kong Could See Quarter Of Stores Shutter Hong Kong Could See Quarter Of Stores Shutter
3.5K
Retail

Hong Kong Could See Quarter Of All Retail Stores Shutter By Year-End

Amazon Stock Surges 20 Pct. During COVID-19 Amazon Stock Surges 20 Pct. During COVID-19
3.5K
Retail

Amazon Stock Surges 20 Pct. During COVID-19 Pandemic