Insurance Claims Lose the Paper Chase as AI Gets to Work

U.S. state regulators are piloting an AI Systems Evaluation Tool across 12 states to assess how insurers are using AI in claims, underwriting and fraud detection.

Allianz Partners cut claims processing time from days to minutes using agentic AI while keeping humans in the decision seat.

Swiss Re’s ClaimsGenAI generated over 1,000 fraud alerts in its first year and identified hundreds of recovery opportunities human adjusters had missed.

Insurance claims have always been document-heavy, time-sensitive, and prone to fraud. A single corporate loss event can produce thousands of pages of notices, reports, and correspondence that a claims handler must evaluate quickly. The volume keeps growing. Artificial intelligence agents are beginning to take on the work.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The shift is happening inside the world’s largest reinsurers, inside U.S. state insurance regulators, and inside the banks and carriers deploying agentic AI to automate the functions that have historically consumed the most time and introduced the most risk.

A Swiss Re article written by Florian Maurer, chief D&T officer Corporate Solutions, and Vincent Plantard, GL head of Performance, Analytics and Delivery at Claims Corporate Solutions, describes how SwissRe built and deployed ClaimsGenAI to automate its corporate insurance claims handling process. SwissRe’s annual corporate insurance claims now exceed 40,000, creating a clear need for a step change in how the company manages growing caseloads.

The article said that when a First Notice of Loss arrives, ClaimsGenAI is deployed immediately to triage documents, scan them for useful data, and organize information to boost claims handlers’ efficiency. The tool is built on insights from over two decades of unstructured claims data and evaluates incoming documents against keywords indicative of corporate insurance loss scenarios that often lead to successful recoveries.

Since its mid-2024 deployment, the article says ClaimsGenAI generated over 1,000 alerts for potential irregularities in its first year, contributing to a fraud savings pipeline potentially worth millions of dollars, and identified hundreds of third-party recovery opportunities beyond those already found by human claims handlers. Human decision-making authority remains paramount throughout. The decision-making authority remains with the people overseeing it, a foundational principle of Swiss Re’s Responsible AI strategy.

We’d love to be your preferred source for news. Please add us to your preferred sources list so our news, data and interviews show up in your feed. Thanks! Add as Preferred Source

Allianz and Lloyds Go Agentic on Claims

A World Economic Forum article covering emerging trends for 2026 found that the financial services industry is moving from AI assistance to transactional authority across both banking and insurance, with agentic AI systems handling fraud investigations, complex complaints, and claims processing autonomously under human oversight.

The article said Allianz Partners used an AI claims tool to reduce claims processing time from days to minutes while keeping people involved in oversight. Lloyds Banking Group committed to enterprisewide agentic AI deployment in 2026, expecting the systems to add £100 million in value by automating fraud investigations while reserving human staff for the most nuanced escalations. The article frames the shift as structural. Institutions are no longer debating whether to deploy agentic AI in claims and fraud workflows. They are debating how fast to move and what governance needs to be in place before they do.

Regulators Are Building the Oversight Framework

A NAIC article updated in April documents how U.S. state insurance regulators are responding to the rapid expansion of AI across underwriting, pricing, claims and fraud detection. The NAIC’s Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Working Group has been developing an AI Systems Evaluation Tool to help regulators assess insurers’ AI use and governance practices. As of March, the tool is being piloted by 12 states, with full adoption expected at the 2026 Fall National Meeting.

Survey data collected across auto, homeowners, life and health lines found that 88% of auto insurers, 70% of home insurers, and 92% of health insurers use, plan to use, or plan to explore AI in their operations. In claims specifically, P&C insurers are using AI for accident image analysis, estimating ultimate claim settlement values, and fraud detection. Health insurers are using AI for claims adjudication, prior authorizations, and risk adjustment modeling.

The article makes clear that when insurers use AI, they remain responsible for complying with all applicable insurance laws, regulations, and consumer protection rules. Human oversight remains an important part of insurance decision-making regardless of how much autonomy AI systems are given.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.