Insurance Claims Lose the Paper Chase as AI Gets to Work

Highlights
Swiss Re’s ClaimsGenAI generated over 1,000 fraud alerts in its first year and identified hundreds of recovery opportunities human adjusters had missed.
Allianz Partners cut claims processing time from days to minutes using agentic AI while keeping humans in the decision seat.
U.S. state regulators are piloting an AI Systems Evaluation Tool across 12 states to assess how insurers are using AI in claims, underwriting and fraud detection.
Insurance claims have always been document-heavy, time-sensitive, and prone to fraud. A single corporate loss event can produce thousands of pages of notices, reports, and correspondence that a claims handler must evaluate quickly. The volume keeps growing. Artificial intelligence agents are beginning to take on the work.