Smallest Businesses Fall Behind as Main Street Goes Digital

Highlights
The smallest SMBs enter the fourth quarter with almost no revenue growth cushion compared with businesses above $1 million in annual sales.
Digital sales channels and broader payment acceptance give Main Street merchants more ways to reach consumers whose spending power is diverging.
Cross-border sourcing now reaches 42% of the smallest SMBs, making settlement speed, FX costs and supplier payments Main Street issues.
Labor Day finds Main Street approaching the fourth quarter with more ways to sell, get paid and source goods than it had four years ago. It also finds a substantial gap between the financial position of the smallest businesses and their larger SMB counterparts.