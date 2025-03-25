Splitit Integrates One-Click Installment Payments With Shopify Checkout

Merchants can now add Splitit’s one-click installment payments and credit card processing service to their Shopify checkout.

This capability is enabled by Splitit’s new embedded Shopify app, Splitit Card Installments, which gives shoppers a choice between paying in full or in installments directly within the credit card section, the company said in a Tuesday (March 25) press release.

The fully embedded, white-label installment solution allows Shopify merchants to offer branded installment options while keeping control over their customer journey and data, as their customers don’t have to leave the merchant’s ecosystem, according to the release.

For merchants’ customers, the solution provides a one-click installment payment experience with no redirects or applications, the release said.

The Splitit app caters to shoppers in over 100 countries, enables merchants to offer localized payment options and is now available to Shopify merchants worldwide, per the release.

“Our embedded Shopify app marks a transformative leap in the installment payment landscape,” Splitit Chief Technology Officer Ran Landau said in the release. “By seamlessly integrating into the Shopify checkout, we’ve eliminated the friction typically associated with pay-over-time solutions, a key factor in cart abandonment.”

Merchants can capture consumer spending by strategically using pay later options, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Maximizing Holiday Revenue: The Strategic Value of Early Pay Later Visibility.”

The report found that showcasing pay later options before checkout drives consumer adoption and boosts sales, promoting pay later solutions early in the journey can shift consumer loyalty and increase conversion rates, and emphasizing installment options early can attract both repeat users and new customers.

Simplicity is key because presenting consumers with complex pay-over-time options sows confusion, Splitit CEO Nandan Sheth told PYMNTS in an interview posted in December.

Offering card-linked installments keeps things simple by giving consumers the ability to pay with installments on existing vehicles where they already have credit, Sheth said.

Embedding the issuer’s installments deep into commerce experiences “fits with the merchant’s brand, with the merchant’s strategy and their consumer base — and drives a lot of value … it’s not just about driving the sale for today but ensuring that the customer comes back to your brand,” Sheth said.