Worldpay Integrates Affirm Into Embedded Payments Offering for SaaS Firms

Pay later company Affirm expanded its partnership with payment services provider Worldpay.

The new arrangement will integrate Affirm into Worldpay’s embedded payments offering for software platforms, according to a Thursday (Oct. 23) press release.

“Together with Worldpay, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses to offer flexible, transparent payment options at checkout,” Affirm Chief Revenue Officer Wayne Pommen said in the release. “Through this expanded partnership, we can deliver Affirm to more platforms, more merchants, and ultimately more consumers—while removing friction every step of the way.”

Worldpay for Platforms provides embedded payments for more than 1,000 software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies and has processed more than $400 billion in payment volume and 4.6 billion transactions in the last year, the release said.

With this integration, platforms gain the ability to offer merchants Affirm as a payment method to their merchants, giving eligible customers more ways to pay, according to the release.

“By making it easy to offer Affirm at checkout, we’re helping our software partners become the everything platform to their users while enhancing the customer experience,” Worldpay for Platforms President Matt Downs said in the release. “Our focus is on giving software platforms and their merchants the very best tools to grow.”

The expanded partnership is the latest in a series of efforts by Affirm to widen its reach. The company also announced this week that it is extending its relationship with Wayfair, integrating its buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering directly into the home goods retailer’s checkout system.

PYMNTS Intelligence research found that as tariffs drive up prices on many retail products, shoppers have been turning to flexible payment tools to manage their spending. Merchants said the availability of BNPL has helped to keep demand up amid economic turmoil.

Last week, Affirm announced partnerships with online sports merchandise provider Fanatics and FreshBooks, a Toronto-based financial software platform for small businesses.

“Small business owners need tools that match how clients want to pay, which is why we’re thrilled to offer Affirm directly within FreshBooks Payments invoices,” FreshBooks Head of Product Andrew Gunner said at the time.

B2B use cases present an underused opportunity for embedded financing tools such as BNPL, with the added complexities of business transactions hindering the technology’s growth.