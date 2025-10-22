Affirm Expands Wayfair Checkout Partnership, Integrating BNPL

Affirm is extending its existing relationship with Wayfair, integrating its buy now, pay later (BNPL) option directly into the home goods retailer’s checkout experience.

The companies are expanding the partnership in advance of two busy sales periods: Wayfair’s annual “Way Day” sales event, which runs Oct. 26 to 29, and the broader holiday shopping season, per a Tuesday (Oct. 21) press release. The two companies first partnered in 2017.

“Over the past eight years, we’ve seen how much Wayfair shoppers value using Affirm to bring home the items they love,” Curtis Crawford, head of fintech and loyalty at Wayfair, said in a statement. “Integrating their pay-over-time solution directly at checkout was a natural next step.”

Consumers will now be able to select Affirm at checkout when purchasing online or in stores from Wayfair’s portfolio of brands, which include its self-titled banner as well as Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold.

“Home is where many shoppers choose Affirm, and Wayfair has been an important partner in bringing that choice to life,” Pat Suh, SVP of revenue at Affirm, said in the release.

Affirm allows consumers to split purchases into biweekly or monthly payments, up to 36 months, with rates that can start at 0% annual percentage rate (APR). For the BNPL company, which partners with merchants such as Amazon and Walmart, the move extends its reach in the competitive home furnishings market and strengthens its position ahead of the year’s busiest retail period.

PYMNTS Intelligence research notes that, as tariffs raise prices on many retail products, consumers have been turning to flexible payment plans to manage their spending. Merchants have been observing this effect, noting that the availability of BNPL has helped to keep demand up amid this economic turmoil. Additionally, inflationary pressures have also prompted many consumers to begin their holiday shopping early in an effort to budget more effectively.

Affirm is not the only BNPL provider focused on capturing demand during the holiday season. Sezzle has also been touting its payment options as a key solution for this busy period.

BNPL services have continued to gain traction among shoppers seeking flexible payment options, particularly for larger-ticket items like furniture and home décor. More consumers have been looking to use the payment option not just online but also in stores.