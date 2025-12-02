If CFOs Can’t Answer ‘Where’s Our Money Going?’ They’re Already Behind

Highlights
CFOs lack real-time visibility due to fragmented systems and manual AP processes, which can create delayed, unreliable insight into cash flow, a strategic liability.
Paper invoices, re-keying, and disconnected systems drive errors and costly reconciliation inefficiencies. CFOs can only manage what they see.
Automation and AI turn AP into a real-time forecasting engine, yet just a slim percentage of organizations are fully automated.
CFOs are getting tired of managing for surprises. They want to manage for strategy, instead.