This Time Last Year: How 2025 Reshaped the AP/AR Innovation Cycle

Highlights
Accounts payable and accounts receivable have shifted from slow, linear processes to real-time systems, turning payments into strategic levers for cash flow and treasury optimization.
Automation and embedded finance are becoming expected, with CFOs deploying tools in weeks, not months, and using AI to optimize payables, accelerate receivables and improve liquidity precision.
Finance teams are evolving into strategic operators, using predictive insights and unified cash visibility to shape outcomes proactively rather than simply record transactions.
The innovation curve in B2B payments used to be measured in decades. Not years.