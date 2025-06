The M&A Files: How CFOs Can Architect Post-Merger Supplier Synergy

Contract harmonization and data normalization are top priorities, as legacy vendor agreements often differ in pricing, terms and compliance standards; AI tools can assist in analyzing and renegotiating these contracts efficiently.

CFOs play a critical strategic role in post-merger integration (PMI) by overseeing vendor consolidation, aligning procurement strategies and mitigating cybersecurity and financial risks tied to third-party relationships.

For CFOs, the work never stops. And when it comes to mergers and acquisitions, that can often be when the work picks up.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

After all, the less publicized but most mission-critical facet of many deals is the post-merger integration (PMI) of freshly inherited vendor and supplier relationships. It’s not just about cost savings, though that is part of the equation, but about strategic alignment, risk mitigation and operational resilience.

Historically, procurement and vendor assessments were relegated to operations or legal teams during due diligence. But today’s chief financial officers (CFOs) are expected to play a pivotal role well before Day Zero.

Inconsistent vendor contracts, disparate pricing models, and incompatible cybersecurity standards can derail cost synergies and open the door to reputational or financial risk.

With the dealmaking landscape “quite good” according to Goldman Sachs, the stakes are high in a world where third-party dependencies are growing more intricate by the day.

From rationalizing vendor lists to aligning procurement strategies and mitigating cyber risk, the CFO’s role has never been more expansive or critical to the post-100 day success of M&A dealmaking once the ink dries.

See also: Firms Eye Vendor Vulnerabilities as Enterprise Cybersecurity Risks Surge

CFOs as Architects of Third-Party Synergy

For companies navigating post-M&A waters, mastering the supplier question isn’t just a back-office function but a strategic one. CFOs are increasingly being tasked with leading cross-functional efforts to assess supplier performance across organizations. The goal is to identify best-in-class providers, eliminate underperformers and ensure that consolidated vendor contracts can reflect the new organization’s scale and leverage.

One of the trickiest issues CFOs can face is the harmonization of contract terms. Merging entities often come with drastically different legal and financial arrangements, including payment terms, pricing structures, auto-renewal clauses and liability caps. There can be situations where two vendors providing the exact same service to different parts of a merged organization are charging radically different rates due to legacy contracts.

Modern contract intelligence tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing can help CFOs and legal teams analyze thousands of contracts quickly, flag inconsistencies and identify opportunities for renegotiation.

“AI (artificial intelligence) offers a new path forward with its capability to aggregate and structure internal knowledge across silos, without the need for manual data entry. But it’s not as simple as prompting an off-the-shelf LLM (large language model),” Taylor Lowe, CEO and co-founder of Metal, told PYMNTS.

Of course, when one business acquires another, they also acquire their attack surface. In an era of rising cyber threats, CFOs can no longer afford to treat vendor cybersecurity as an IT silo.

“In 2021, there were 400 data breach lawsuits filed,” Philip Yannella co-chair of the privacy, security and data protection practice at Blank Rome and the author of “Cyber Litigation: Data Breach, Data Privacy & Digital Rights,” 2025 edition, told PYMNTS. “Last year, there were over 2,000.”

Prioritizing cyber audits of B2B partners, especially those with access to sensitive data or internal systems, can help mitigate the risk landscape.

Read more: The M&A Files: You Just Had an Acquisition — Now What?

Aligning Procurement Strategies With a Unified Framework

Beyond cleaning house, CFOs must help define a coherent procurement strategy that supports the integrated enterprise’s goals. That means aligning procurement philosophies, supplier engagement models and key performance indicators (KPIs).

It can be an unavoidable fact that in many cases, merged companies may have fundamentally different procurement cultures. One might be decentralized and relationship-driven, the other centralized and metrics-focused. Without alignment, the vendor ecosystem becomes a friction point.

Often overlooked but critically important is the integration of accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) systems. Misalignment here can lead to payment delays, invoicing errors, and strained vendor relationships. According to the latest PYMNTS Intelligence, 50% of suppliers say onboarding a new payment portal is a top pain point.

Integration platforms and middleware solutions can help bridge disparate enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, but process discipline is often non-negotiable.

Underpinning all of these efforts is the need for clean, actionable data. CFOs must ensure that data on vendor performance, pricing, risk, and payment history is normalized and consolidated.

Data normalization, often aided by machine learning and analytics platforms, enables CFOs to gain a single view of supplier health and performance. It also lays the foundation for advanced practices like predictive procurement and dynamic discounting.