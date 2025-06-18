WEX Corporate Payments Chief Says Virtual Cards Adoption Needs a Strategy Refresh

Highlights
B2B payment innovation has long prioritized buyers, often burdening suppliers — especially smaller ones — with added costs and complexity. A new model emphasizes mutual benefit as essential for broader digital adoption.
Suppliers often resist tools like virtual cards due to fees and limited perceived value. Success hinges on offering clear benefits, such as faster payments, richer data and maintaining consistent payment terms to build trust.
Payment providers must enable three-way conversations between buyers, suppliers, and themselves, while simplifying onboarding and system integration. A “land and expand” approach — starting small — helps organizations transition from checks to modern digital solutions with reduced risk.
For years, B2B payments innovation has focused on driving forward the shift from paper checks to digital platforms.
