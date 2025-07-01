Retail Media Networks Unlock Commerce With First-Party Data

Highlights
First-party data fuels retail media networks, enabling merchants to gain unprecedented insights into customer behavior, Dani Kenady, VP of operations at Affinity Solutions, tells PYMNTS.
The emergence of real-time payments significantly improves liquidity and operational efficiency within retail media networks by providing instant settlement and immediate fund availability.
By leveraging comprehensive first-party data, retail media networks can deeply personalize content and promotions, with future developments aiming for a unified payment and loyalty experience across platforms.
