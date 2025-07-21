Roblox Safety Push and Ocado’s Earnings Send CE 100 Index Up 2% for Week

It was a mixed bag of companies that drove the CE 100 to a 2% increase last week, but one pillar of the index stood out: Shop.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Maybe it was the Amazon Prime Week and Walmart + week. Maybe it was forward-thinking parents getting back-to-school shopping early. The Shop pillar was easily the biggest gainer with a 6% spike, outpacing Live and Communicate by almost three points. Eat, Move and Be Well all plumbed the negative reaches of the index for the week, but just barely.

Individually, the index was led by a strong week at Ocado. The U.K.-based online supermarket and retail technology firm posted a 29.7% increase based on strong earnings reported on Thursday (July 17).

Those earnings were highlighted by a 13.2% rise in group revenue to £674 million and a 76.5% increase in adjusted EBITDA, reaching £91.8 million. The Technology Solutions segment led this growth with revenue climbing 14.9% to £277.3 million and EBITDA more than doubling to £72.8 million, reflecting margin expansion from 14.4% to 26.3%. The Logistics division also posted revenue growth of 12.1% to £396.7 million and increased its adjusted EBITDA to £19 million. Ocado Retail, the online supermarket now accounted for as an associate, saw revenue advance 16.3% with a 60.9% jump in adjusted EBITDA to £33.3 million, driven by increased customer base and order volumes.

Operationally, Ocado increased weekly volumes through its customer fulfillment centers by 23%, enabled by technology advancements such as its Re:Imagined suite, including On-Grid Robotic Pick and Automated Frame Load systems.

The company completed the migration of key U.K. customers to its Ocado Smart Platform, which is expected to unlock new growth opportunities through capabilities like same-day delivery.

Internationally, Ocado made progress with new market entries in South Korea and Saudi Arabia, and expanded partnerships in Europe and Australia. While experiencing inflationary pressures in labor and maintenance costs, efficiency gains in robotic picking and delivery logistics helped offset these impacts.

“Ocado Group has delivered a strong first half, and we have reached important milestones both in our U.K. business, as well as across our international partnerships. Our Technology Solutions division has more than doubled EBITDA and our underlying cash flow has improved significantly, ending the period with liquidity in excess of £1 billion,” Tim Steiner, Ocado’s CEO, said.

“Our focus remains on turning cash flow positive during FY26, supported by continued growth with our partners and cost discipline across the business.

“Meanwhile, Ocado Retail has maintained its position as the fastest-growing grocer in the U.K., reflecting strong customer growth and continued market share gains. We continue to work hard with our partners to make sure they are all able to take full advantage of Ocado’s technology.”

Turn for Safety at Roblox

Roblox also had a strong week, posting a 17.8% gain, building on its announcement of new safety tools designed to give teens greater control over their interactions while providing parents with deeper insights into their children’s activities. Among the headline features are Trusted Connections, which allow users aged 13 and older to connect and communicate more freely with people they know and trust, as well as age estimation technology that confirms a user’s age via video selfies.

These measures are supported by privacy and well-being tools such as online status controls, a do-not-disturb mode, and new screen-time management options, all aimed at fostering “experiences that are both deeply engaging and empowering for players of all ages,” according to Matt Kaufman, the company’s chief safety officer.

The update also introduces enhanced transparency for parents, enabling them to receive notifications about spending, monitor who their teens are connecting with, and access screen-time statistics. Teens can invite their parents to set up linked accounts for added oversight, with parents able to opt in for transaction alerts.

Emphasizing the ongoing monitoring of interactions for harmful behavior, Roblox said, “Our goal is to lead the world in safety and civility for online gaming. We are dedicated to supporting experiences that are both deeply engaging, and empowering for players of all ages, while continuously innovating how users connect and interact.”