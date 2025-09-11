Volvo Aims to Drive in-Vehicle Payment Use in NC

North Carolina has launched what it calls the country’s first in-vehicle toll payment pilot program.

This initiative, announced by the North Carolina Turnpike Authority (NCTA) Thursday (Sept. 11), is being carried out in partnership with Volvo and Mastercard.

According to the NCTA’s announcement, the program lets Volvo drivers pay tolls directly through their car’s infotainment system, with no need for external devices or mobile apps.

“More significantly, it lays the foundation for embedded vehicle commerce, with future applications in parking, fuel, EV charging and other everyday services,” the authority added.

With this program, Volvo owners link their vehicle identification number to a payment method, letting automatic payments be processed as soon as they pass through a tolled section of roadway. This technology can someday expand to other vehicle original equipment manufacturers and other tolling agencies.

For now, however, the pilot is focused on up to 1​00 participants that drive a Volvo with Google built-in infotainment systems and will enter service in late 2025.

“In-vehicle payment has the potential to change the way we experience several industries, such as fast food, car washes and parking,” the announcement said.

NCTA adds that this is an important first step toward Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology, doing away with the need for traditional toll transponders and improving the ease of use of all the turnpike’s toll roads in North Carolina.

Examining in-car payments from another angle, PYMNTS spoke earlier this year with AiDEN Automotive CEO Niclas Gyllenram about the connected vehicle technology is leading to smarter, privacy-focused shopping experiences.

“Connected vehicles are poised to become central to the automotive eCommerce ecosystem,” Gyllenram said. “Unlike your phone or laptop, where the screen is the primary focus, the car’s screen is a secondary tool that can enhance the driving experience rather than distract from it.”

For example, connected vehicles can understand things about their environment, from traffic partners to fuel levels to weather, he told PYMNTS. This contextual awareness presents opportunities to offer up personalized, relevant recommendations.

“Imagine a scenario where your car alerts you to traffic ahead and suggests a nearby café where you can take a break and refuel, not just your car but yourself,” Gyllenram said. “We see the car as a platform for interaction and convenience, uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between online and brick-and-mortar commerce. By transforming the car into an active participant in the shopping journey, connected vehicles will redefine how consumers interact with brands and services.”