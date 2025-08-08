Data Shows Most Consumers Are Managing Credit Despite Pressures

Highlights
Household debt has risen, according to new Fed data, chiefly through mortgages and student loan balances.
Credit card debt has been volatile, but most consumers are managing that debt, according to earnings call commentary.
Although young consumers are showing increase delinquencies (which bears watching), PYMNTS Intelligence data also show that Generation Z denizens are saving money and using credit building products, indicating a long-term strategy to deal with their obligations.
The conventional wisdom is that consumers in the United States, burdened by debt, are trapped in a cycle of using credit to get what they need, and then juggling their debt, grappling with monthly payments.