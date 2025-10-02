SoFi Introduces Options Level 1 for Investing Platform

Digital financial services firm SoFi has announced a new expansion to its investing offering.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Options Level 1 has begun rolling out to SoFi Invest members, and will become available to all eligible members in the weeks ahead, the company announced Thursday (Oct. 2).

“One of the most consistent requests we heard from SoFi Invest members was access to Options Level 1 and we’re thrilled to deliver on that demand,” SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said in a news release provided to PYMNTS.

“By expanding access to options trading and embedding education directly into the experience, members can responsibly diversify their strategies and pursue their long-term financial goals with confidence, all within SoFi’s one-stop shop.”

According to the release, SoFi members approved for options trading will get access to Options Level 1 strategies, including covered calls and cash-secured puts, along with the Options Level 2 strategies already available.

The company says it plans to expand capabilities for members to “align their investments with their unique financial ambitions,” with a roadmap that features additional options levels and strategies, options trading in IRAs and zero day to expiration contracts.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

“The company also plans to expand tools and data for options screening and strategy building, profitability of profit calculations, and better chain navigation alongside margin enhancements,” the release added.

SoFi also warns that options trading involves substantial risks and isn’t suitable for every investor, as strategies like covered calls, cash-secured puts, and protective puts “can result in assignment, loss of the underlying shares, or substantial losses.”

The new offering follows last month’s introduction of the SoFi Agentic AI exchange-traded fund (ETF). Dubbed AGIQ, this fund will invest in American companies that are part of the BITA US Agentic AI Select Index, SoFi said.

“Emerging market themes can be challenging to capture, especially for new or casual investors—but with the SoFi Agentic AI ETF, investors can easily tap into the next evolution of AI,” Brian Walsh, head of advice and planning director at SoFi, said in a news release.

The index follows businesses engaged in developing, providing, or utilizing agentic artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and includes companies such as Salesforce, Tesla and Nvidia, although holdings are subject to change.

“The emergence of agentic AI—autonomous systems capable of making decisions, initiating actions and collaborating with other agents or humans—is marking a paradigm shift for its potential to drive real-world productivity gains across sectors,” SoFi said.