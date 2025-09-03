SoFi Debuts ETF to Target Companies Focused on AI

Digital finance app SoFi has introduced its SoFi Agentic AI exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The ETF, dubbed AGIQ, will invest in American companies that are part of the BITA US Agentic AI Select Index, SoFi announced Wednesday (Sept. 3).

“Emerging market themes can be challenging to capture, especially for new or casual investors—but with the SoFi Agentic AI ETF, investors can easily tap into the next evolution of AI,” Brian Walsh, head of advice and planning director at SoFi, said in a news release.

According to the release, the BITA US Agentic AI Select Index tracks businesses engaged in developing, providing, or utilizing agentic artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and includes companies like Salesforce, Tesla and Nvidia, though holdings are subject to change.

More broadly, the index monitors companies involved in developing things like self-driving transportation, AI scheduling assistants, cybersecurity networks, autonomous industrial machinery, or with enabling technologies such as semiconductors and cloud computing.

“The emergence of agentic AI—autonomous systems capable of making decisions, initiating actions and collaborating with other agents or humans—is marking a paradigm shift for its potential to drive real-world productivity gains across sectors,” SoFi said in a news release.

The release cited data from the World Economic Forum projecting that the market for agentic AI will “expand significantly” by the end of the decade.

And by 2035, PYMNTS wrote earlier this week, the corporate world could witness the rise of the “AI treasurer,” personified by an artificial intelligence avatar.

Even a well-staffed human team, that report said, has its limitations, while things like “spreadsheets and enterprise systems” can only do so much.

“This is where agentic AI treasury systems could enter,” PYMNTS wrote. “Rather than functioning as silent engines behind a dashboard, next-generation AI treasurers may appear as interactive, explainable agents. They can tell a CFO why a swap was executed, walk through alternative scenarios, and even adjust tone and detail depending on the audience, whether it’s a risk committee or a junior analyst. The once-invisible treasury function suddenly becomes a visible, conversational partner.”

As for the avatar, the report argued that while it may call to mind a cartoonish image, it’s less about theatrics and more about fostering human trust.

“Avatars serve as the interface for increasingly complex decision-making systems. When an algorithm moves $200 million across jurisdictions, executives want to know not only what happened but why,” PYMNTS wrote. “A face, realistic or stylized, can become a conduit for explainability.”