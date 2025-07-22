Agentic AI Turns Enterprise Cybersecurity Into Machine vs. Machine Battle

Highlights
Google’s unveiling of AI systems like Big Sleep marks a shift from human-dependent threat response to autonomous AI agents capable of detecting and mitigating cyber threats in real time.
CISOs and CFOs are weighing the shift to AI-first threat prevention platforms, which promise scalability and cost-effectiveness — if they are accurate and governed properly.
As agentic AI systems gain autonomy, enterprises can redefine risk ownership, raising questions about decision-making power and accountability in machine-led security environments.
For years, cybersecurity has been defined by a simple but dangerous gap: the time between when a vulnerability is discovered and when it’s patched.