Rent Payments Push Credit Scores Into a New Era

Highlights
Rent reporting could change the credit scores of roughly 60% of U.S. renters, underscoring how recurring payments are becoming part of modern underwriting.
Lawmakers and industry participants are debating whether broader use of alternative data can widen credit access without weakening consumer protections.
The next stage of credit assessment may depend less on debt history alone and more on evidence of consistent cash flow management.
Loan repayment histories, credit card balances and outstanding obligations have traditionally shaped most underwriting decisions. That approach is beginning to widen as lenders search for stronger evidence of how consumers manage money between borrowing events.