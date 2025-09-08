Most Consumers Worry About Finances as Inflation Expectations Worsen

Highlights
The Fed’s latest survey on consumer expectations found that job-finding expectations have fallen sharply, reaching the lowest point since the survey began in 2013, especially among older, lower-income and less-educated consumers.
Short- and long-term inflation expectations have ticked up as of August, while anticipated increases for key costs like rent and healthcare have moderated but remain elevated.
Debt delinquency risks are rising, with a notable uptick in the share of households expecting to miss debt payments in the coming months.
Consumers are girding for higher inflation over the short term and long term, while sentiment is souring on job prospects for the next few months.