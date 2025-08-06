New Data Shows Women Decide When and How to Cut Back

Highlights
PYMNTS Intelligence surveys of more than 1,400 consumers found that men were more likely to believe they could change their financial situations than women.
Women are closer to financial reality than men, as they tend to monitor the household budgets and thus have a more realistic view of where expenses can and can’t be cut.
There’s potential for banks and FinTechs to engage with budgeting tools and other financial wellness offerings to help improve the state of the paycheck-to-paycheck economy.
When it comes to escaping the paycheck-to-paycheck grind, men are more likely than women to think they can simply tighten their belts.