NY Fed Finds Inflation Expectations Ease, but Spending Outpaces Income

Highlights
Inflation expectations ebbed to pre-trade-war levels, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Inflation is still on track to outpace what consumers expect to earn across essentials like rent and food, and spending expectations are still higher.
Credit is perceived as easier to get, and that may be the go-to resource to underpin those spending plans.
The June Survey of Consumer Expectations by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, released Tuesday (July 8), found at least some optimism on inflation, where price increases are still likely to be elevated, but at a slowing pace.