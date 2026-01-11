US Household Wealth Reaches Record $180 Trillion

New Federal Reserve data shows U.S. household wealth reaching record levels last year.

That figure hit $180 trillion during the third quarter of 2025, according to the Fed’s Financial Accounts report, released Friday (Jan. 9).

“Household net worth increased by $6.1 trillion in the third quarter of 2025, largely driven by gains on corporate equity,” the central bank said.

“Total nonfinancial debt expanded at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 8.8% in the third quarter, buoyed by rapid growth in federal borrowing amid continued moderate growth in nonfinancial business and household debt.”

The report also showed household debt increasing at a pace of 4.1%, which the Fed said reflected steady growth in mortgage debt and non-mortgage consumer credit.

Nonfinancial business debt grew at an annual rate of 3.9%, fueled by “robust net issuance of corporate bonds” and solid growth in mortgage loans and non-mortgage lending at nondepository financial institutions, the report added.

While household wealth is climbing, research by PYMNTS Intelligence shows an increasing share of Americans losing confidence in their financial footing, as paycheck-to-paycheck pressures become a defining feature of the economy instead of a temporary condition.

The latest PYMNTS Intelligence installment of “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report” shows that almost 70% of Americans now live paycheck to paycheck, with confidence in both household finances and the broader economy dwindling at the same time. More than a quarter of consumers (26%) reported difficulty paying bills in the most recent month, the highest share in at least two years.

“The report shows that dissatisfaction is not confined to any single demographic. Financial strain cuts across income levels, geographies and household structures,” PYMNTS wrote last week.

“Even among higher-income households earning $100,000 or more annually, consumers in rural areas report persistent financial pressure. Thirty-four percent of rural consumers struggle to pay bills, compared with 24% of suburban consumers.”

Meanwhile, additional Fed data, this time from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, shows new lows on consumer sentiment.

The median one-year-ahead inflation expectation rose to 3.4% last month, the highest since April, and never dropping below 3% during the whole of 2025. For households making $50,000 or less, expected inflation climbed to 3.7%, underlining ongoing pressure on budgets.

“At the same time, expectations for income growth are weakening,” PYMNTS added “Median expected earnings growth slipped to 2.5% for the year ahead, down from November and below early-2025 levels. Low-income respondents were the most pessimistic, with expected earnings growth of just 1%.”