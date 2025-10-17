Study Finds Trust and Rewards the Missing Links to Pay by Bank Adoption

“Pay by Bank: Consumer Adoption Hinges on Security Concerns,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Trustly collaboration, explores the forces shaping consumer trust, confidence and conversion in one of the most promising innovations in digital payments. Based on a survey of 2,071 United States consumers conducted from June 20, 2025, to June 30, 2025, the report finds that Pay by Bank has achieved recognition, but not routine use. Nearly three in 10 consumers have used it in the past year. However, the payment method still represents just 1.5% of all U.S. retail transactions. The findings reveal a clear paradox. Consumers want simplicity, speed and transparency in payments, yet many hesitate to use the technology that delivers that.