FanDuel Ditches Credit Cards as Sen. Warren Targets Junk Fees

Sports betting firm FanDuel will stop accepting credit card deposits on March 2.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

“Starting March 2, 2026, FanDuel will no longer offer U.S. credit card deposits on Sportsbook, Casino, and FanDuel Racing,” the company said in an article on its support site. “This includes credit cards connected through Venmo, PayPal, and Apple Pay. You can connect your debit card or bank account instead.”

We’d love to be your preferred source for news. Please add us to your preferred sources list so our news, data and interviews show up in your feed. Thanks! Add as Preferred Source

Two of FanDuel’s rivals already banned credit card deposits, Casino Reports reported Wednesday (Feb. 11). Fanatics never accepted credit card deposits, and DraftKings stopped accepting them in August, according to the report.

“Over the last few months, FanDuel has been evaluating the payment methods that we offer to customers and made the decision to remove credit cards as an option for our sportsbook, casino and racing product in the United States,” a company spokesman told Casino Reports. “This change was made to improve the deposit experience for our customers.”

FanDuel’s move came about a week after Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, sent a letter to the company and 10 other major sports betting companies, asking for information about the usage of credit cards on their platforms and the fees associated with those cards.

Warren said in the letter that credit card transactions on sports betting platforms are generally classified as a “cash advance” and charged a $10 fee or 3% to 5% of the amount advanced. She added that many users are not aware of these fees and costs.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

In a statement released Wednesday, Warren said: “FanDuel’s announcement means credit card companies will no longer be allowed to scam Americans with junk fees in the majority of the sports betting market. These are fees that can cost people as much as $10 to fund just a $20 bet. The rest of the industry should follow suit.”

When DraftKings prohibited credit card deposits in August, the company pointed to these costs, GamingAmerica reported at the time.

“The change is intended to help customers avoid cash advance fees and higher interest rates often associated with this payment method and otherwise improve the deposit experience,” a DraftKings spokesperson said, per the report.