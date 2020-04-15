Coronavirus

Accenture, Verizon Effort Seeks To Connect Jobless Workers, Hiring Companies

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Accenture and Verizon have launched a new initiative that aims to bring together the workers whose jobs have vanished and the companies that may be booming.

The number of layoffs in the U.S. has skyrocketed as the COVID-19 crisis ravages the economy. At the same time, other companies, such as online retailer Amazon, have been hiring at a brisk pace.

Accenture and Verizon have launched a new initiative that aims to bring together the workers whose jobs have vanished overnight and the companies that may be booming in contrast. The new program, dubbed People + Work Connect, is “an analytics-based platform powered by Accenture,” the company said in a statement.

“Bringing these two groups together – connecting both sides of the jobs equation – is critical to get displaced people back to work fast,” said Accenture.

Julie Sweet, Accenture’s CEO, announced the initiative on Tuesday (April 14) along with Lincoln Financial Group, Verizon and ServiceNow. The companies’ chief human resources officers are donating their time to the initiative.

“This crisis has created massive job loss and people need help finding work,” said Pat Wadors, chief talent officer at ServiceNow, in a prepared statement. “Working together, we can quickly make a meaningful impact on the people who need it most.”

The service, which is free, is aimed at large companies that have about 100 jobs to fill or 100 available workers to place.

“While the current pandemic has been the impetus for People + Work Connect, we expect this type of collaboration to become the norm going forward,” said Christy Pambianchi, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Verizon. “Now is the time to build a more resilient workforce, for today and tomorrow.”

Such pronouncements indicate that the gig economy may be poised for rapid growth after COVID-19’s blow to a wide range of businesses. As reported by PYMNTS, “pre-COVID, roughly 48 million Americans had worked gig economy jobs, and fully 40 percent of U.S. millennials identified as gig workers.”

On April 21, PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster will lead a panel of experts from Payoneer, Roadie and Wonolo, who will discuss the future of the gig economy.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL FIRESIDE CHAT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

FIs have traditionally approached resilience from a technology standpoint, but ‘Black Swan’ events like the COVID-19 pandemic expose what can go wrong when FIs don’t prepare for the unexpected. Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist, FSI, APAC for Red Hat joins PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to explore how preparedness is impacting FIs’ ability to do business during COVID-19, and the lessons being learned.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers
9.5K
Personnel

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amid Ordering Boom

Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans
8.9K
Coronavirus

Companies Enlist Lobbyists For Stimulus Funds

Report: COVID-19's Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit Report: COVID-19's Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit
7.7K
Economy

COVID-19’s Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit, Report Says

PayPal now has the ability to provide SBA loans PayPal now has the ability to provide SBA loans
6.8K
Disbursements

PayPal Approved To Process SMB PPP Loans

MBA Students Petition For Refunds Due To COVID-19 MBA Students Petition For Refunds Due To COVID-19
6.7K
Coronavirus

MBA Students Petition For Tuition Refunds Due To Coronavirus

SoftBank SoftBank
6.6K
Investments

SoftBank’s Struggling Vision Fund On Track To Lose $16.5B

Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery
5.7K
Economy

Fed’s Kashkari: Quick Economic Rebound Unlikely

JPMorgan is raising its borrowing standards JPMorgan is raising its borrowing standards
5.5K
Loans

JPMC To Require 700 Credit Score, 20 Pct Down For New Mortgages

banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses
4.9K
Banking

Banking On A Rough Earnings Season For Banks

Apple Apple
3.9K
Apple

Apple Pushes Toward Redesigned iPhone Release

Italy's Monte dei Paschi was the victim of a cyberattack Italy's Monte dei Paschi was the victim of a cyberattack
3.8K
Security & Fraud

Hacker Hits Italy-Owned Bank’s Emails, Data Breach Unknown

stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks
3.8K
Disbursements

Consumer Stimulus Payments Expected This Week

coronavirus stimulus loans coronavirus stimulus loans
3.8K
Security & Fraud

Why PPP Will Be A Pivot Point For The Future Of Digital Security

How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus
3.7K
Fraud Prevention

Securing The New Commerce Normal

Unrolling Mystery Of Toilet Paper Shortage Unrolling Mystery Of Toilet Paper Shortage
3.6K
Coronavirus

Charmin And Unrolling The Mystery Of The Great Toilet Paper Shortage