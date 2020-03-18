Coronavirus

Collaborative ‘Help Main Street’ Database Will Aid Small Businesses

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Small businesses have gotten a leg up with the new Help Main Street site.

A collaborative effort by startup Lunchbox and activist investors Eniac Ventures will aim to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic by providing a way to support them, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Called Help Main Street, the idea is to compile a database of businesses that offer gift cards or other similar items. Users can browse the ones near them and make selections on which to purchase to use later, once the coronavirus has receded. Square payments are also an option.

According to Nihal Mehta of Eniac, the Help Main Street idea is a way to help small businesses while also practicing the social distancing procedures of staying away from places where lots of people usually gather.

The program helps in two ways. First, it aids small businesses that have taken a blow from the virus’ impact as bars, restaurants and other stores are ordered to close to help stop the spread. Second, it can “some nervous anxiety” while people are confined at home with nowhere to go, Mehta said.

The site was created by Lunchbox’s engineers, who went through restaurant websites and added them to the database, which sits at 20,000 listings as of Wednesday (March 18). Mehta said chambers of commerce, small business associations and individuals can all add their own listings as well.

Mehta said the hope is to create a vital crowd-sourcing tool and described it as “Patreon for merchants.” He added he hopes the idea will inspire others to create similar funds for other areas of need during the virus spread and quarantine time.

The coronavirus has thrown the U.S. economy into disarray in a matter of days, with numerous states acting quickly to require all restaurants and bars to close. In the aftermath, other companies have pitched in for relief, and larger apps and institutions are waiving fees of service.

——————————–

PYMNTS VIRTUAL LIVE PANEL: THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET) 

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster with panelists from top financial institutions on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM (ET) for a lively discussion about new directions in banking for the digital-first era. Webster and her executive guests will offer expert insights into topics from the fascinating new PYMNTS report, “What Is a Bank: What U.S. Consumers Think About the Key Issues Driving the Connected Economy.”

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now
10.1K
Loans

House Chairwoman Tells FDIC To Halt ILC Charters

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants
7.8K
Regulation Roundup

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants

Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO, Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO,
6.7K
B2B Payments

SEC Reduces Audit Rules For Smaller Firms

A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week
6.4K
Cash

NYC Bank Runs Short Of Big Bills As Customers Hoard Cash

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers
5.9K
API

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers

Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic
4.7K
Coronavirus

US Movie Box Offices See Worst Weekend In 20 Years

Amazon Amazon
4.7K
Amazon

Amazon Experiences Technical Setback For Grocery Orders Amid High Coronavirus Demand

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics
4.5K
Authentication

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics

Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge,
4.4K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Walmart, CVS, Target Pledge To Set Up Testing Sites; Google Works On Site To Find Virus Tests; Mobile, Internet Carriers Pledge To Expand Service, Waive Late Fees

Casino Casino
4.3K
Coronavirus

MGM And Wynn Shutter Casinos For A Limited Time Due To Coronavirus

israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones
4.2K
Coronavirus

Israel To Use Terrorism-Tracking Tech To Fight Virus Spread

How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy
4.1K
Gig Economy

How Coronavirus Will (And Won’t) Change The Gig Economy

china-coronavirus-economy-recovery china-coronavirus-economy-recovery
3.8K
International

Planning For Recovery: Lessons Learned From China

Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem
3.7K
Authentication

Could The Coronavirus Crisis Solve Digital IDs’ ‘Chicken and Egg’ Problem?

The EU will meet via video this week The EU will meet via video this week
3.6K
Europe

EU Ministers To Meet Via Video On Virus’ Financial Hit