Tackling Coronavirus Impact On SMBs, Individuals

Tackling The Coronavirus Impact On SMBs And Individuals

 Companies are working to help restaurants and individuals impacted by the coronavirusKroger and the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation announced a commitment to deploy hunger relief resources, while Grubhub temporarily halted the collection of commission payments from impacted independent restaurants up to a set amount. And some small businesses are facing the negative impacts of the coronavirus, but insurance may not provide a backstop even as claims will reportedly rise. All this, Today in Data.

$100M: Maximum amount of commission payments Grubhub is suspending from impacted independent restaurants.

23%: Approximate share of SMBs that are being negatively impacted by the coronavirus, per a survey.

$3M: Amount Kroger has committed to hunger relief resources for communities hit by the pandemic.

1.5%: Amount by which the OECD estimated a long-lived epidemic could slash global economic growth.

$1MMinimum amount Grubhub has been raising monthly via Donate the Change.

