As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers are seeking refunds on things they have already paid for but may not be able to use. Sports teams, in one case, are offering refund and credit options to those who have season tickets.
The Denver Broncos are providing credit and reimbursement choices to those who have season tickets, according to an announcement. The team said that Empower Field at Mile High won’t have the ability to run at its complete ability to hold fans this year during the coronavirus health crisis.
“Based on local and league health policies, we unfortunately will be unable to host all Season Ticket Members at Broncos games this year,” according to a memo sent to those who have season tickets for the team.
The team also noted that those who are season ticket members will be prioritized for tickets to individual events and parking passes “that may become available.” It noted that fans can delay their decision on if they would like to go to contests or choose a reimbursement/rollover up to Aug. 14.