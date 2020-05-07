As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Here’s a roundup of the latest pandemic-related refund news in sports:
Football Refunds
The National Football League (NFL) has created a ticket refund policy in case games are called off or attendance is restricted, Newsday reported.
Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo per the outlet, “if a game is canceled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, anyone purchasing a ticket directly from the club (i.e., season tickets, group sales and/or partial season plans) will have the option of either receiving a full refund or applying the amount paid toward a future ticket purchase directly from the club.”
The Jets said in a statement per the outlet that they are gearing up to play this year’s season as planned with heightened procedures and safety protocols with “any necessary adjustments” made to have games played as safely and effectively as they can be.
The Jets said per the report that single tickets will not be available for sale Thursday when the league’s schedule comes out due to the uncertainty around COVID-19.
Basketball Refunds
The Cleveland Cavaliers are offering refund options for fans who hold single-game tickets for a 2019-2020 season that is suspended as of now, Cleveland.com reported. Fans can receive a refund for the tickets they have on their accounts as of now. Alternatively, they can have game tickets stay “active” on the account to utilize at a later time.
With another option, fans can take the amount on their accounts of now and a credit of 10 percent toward 2020-21 season games. Fans who bought tickets via a marketplace have to reach out to that firm per a team representative, as cited in the report.
The outlet notes that the team’s reimbursement plan is not a sign that the season will be called off.
——————————
LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER
Glitches such as those arising from faulty application programming interfaces (APIs) can lead up to 88 percent of app users to abandon them, making it imperative for banks to constantly monitor their APIs’ performance. In the May 2020 B2B API Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB executives Robert Pehrson and Paula da Silva about how harnessing internal data and third-party data from ratings institutes and government agencies can maintain API performance and offer a seamless banking experience.