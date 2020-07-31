As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, consumers in many cases might want refunds on things they have already paid for but may not be able to use. Universities are offering credits, reimbursements or donation options for season tickets.
The Ohio State University Department of Athletics is allowing football season ticket holders to receive a reimbursement for impacted game tickets or get a credit to use for a ticket purchase going forward through an “opt-out” option, according to a statement. Alternatively, season ticket holders can contribute their ticket payments to help with student-athlete scholarships.
According to the statement, fans who opt out will keep their consecutive years of purchase and full-season ticket eligibility. They will also still have the ability to “participate in the planned reseating of Ohio Stadium.”
The offer comes as Ohio Stadium is forecast to be at a diminished capacity this season due to the coronavirus. As a result, the university’s athletics department said it was “offering season ticket holders a chance to rethink their options before the first kickoff.”