Rick Springfield Trip To Offer Refunds

The coronavirus pandemic is upsetting normal life the world over, and plenty of consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Here’s a roundup of the latest coronavirus-related refund news.

Vacation Tours

Travelers on the Rick Springfield & Friends Cancun trip will reportedly receive a refund, according to an announcement that noted the decision was made as there isn’t a way to reschedule the trip with total certainty as of now.

“We do not currently have a reschedule date and because of that, we feel that it is important for your money to not be held during this critical time,” the announcement reads.

Travelers are asked to log into their online accounts and make any needed adjustments to make sure the most recent mailing address is on file. Those based domestically will reportedly receive a check refund in the 30 days to come, while international purchasers “will be contacted directly for your refund.”

“We understand and share in your disappointment, and deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the announcement stated.

University Fees

Pratt University undergraduates are suing the school and seeking the higher education institution to provide them with a reimbursement for the part of the semester held online due to COVID-19, the New York Daily News reported.

“The online learning options being offered to Pratt students are subpar in practically every aspect, from the lack of facilities, materials and access to faculty,” a lawyer for the students wrote, per the outlet. “Students have been deprived of the opportunity for collaborative learning and in-person dialogue, feedback and critique.”

The school called off in-person classes in the middle of March and shuttered campuses through the conclusion of the spring semester. The suit comes on the heels of class-actions against universities and college as they transition to digital learning.