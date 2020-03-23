Coronavirus

Dems, GOP Divided As Coronavirus Stimulus Package Fails Senate

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Democrats, Republicans, stimulus package, coronavirus,

A procedural vote to advance the estimated $1.3 trillion coronavirus stimulus package failed the Senate 47-47, lacking the 60 votes needed, according to a Sunday (March 22) Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report. 

Democrats and Republicans blamed each other for the deadlock and will reconvene at 12 p.m. on Monday (March 23).

Democrats opposed Republicans’ move to earmark $500 billion to help the business sector by way of government loans and investments, more than double the amount the Treasury had solicited.

Democratic leaders want to add additional benefits to help the nation’s workforce by extending unemployment to 16 weeks at 100 percent pay. They also want more assistance for hospitals and state and local municipal governing bodies.

“They’re trying to advance a proposal that would be great for giant corporations and leave everyone else behind,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Approximately $75 billion would aid struggling businesses, according to the proposed legislation seen by WSJ. The travel industry — air carriers, air cargo and suppliers — would get aid, along with necessary infrastructure. The other $425 billion in aid could be extended for loans and loss prevention measures. 

In addition, the stimulus package could designate billions to assist government departments and programs over-stretched by increased demands for services. An estimated $75 billion could benefit medical providers, covering expenses or reduced revenues directly related to the coronavirus pandemic, the draft legislation indicated.

The bill would also send one-time checks — $1,200 for adults and $500 for children — to help people who lost jobs due to the virus. 

The package also includes billions for various programs including nutrition assistance, veterans, and the Centers for Disease Control. Money would also be set-aside for vaccines and treatments.

In advocating for a stimulus package, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly said is the government doesn’t intervene fast, unemployment could soar to the 20 percent mark. A 20 percent unemployment rate is about the same as it was during the Great Recession.

——————————–

PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index 

Key subscription features like free shipping, real-time messaging and mobile optimization no longer pack the competitive punch they once did – now all three are offered by 90 percent of subscription commerce sites. So, when every plan looks the same, what does it take to separate the best from the rest? In the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS analyzes 187 leading eCommerce subscription sites across 10 verticals to learn the two features that now hold the keys to driving conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Target Target
5.5K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Target Increases Pay, Provides Bonuses; Asda To Bring Over 5,000 Workers Onboard

Finastra Hit By Suspected Ransomware Attack Finastra Hit By Suspected Ransomware Attack
5.4K
Security & Fraud

Finastra Hacked, Forced To Shut Down Key Systems

drone drone
3.7K
Coronavirus

California Cops Enlist Drones For Lockdown Enforcement

For Sale sign house For Sale sign house
3.2K
Real Estate

Looking Over The (Digital) Horizon As Home Sales Peak

HSBC, Alibaba Link Up On Quick eCommerce Loans HSBC, Alibaba Link Up On Quick eCommerce Loans
2.6K
Loans

HSBC, Alibaba Link Up On Quick eCommerce Loans

Jobs Center line Jobs Center line
2.6K
Coronavirus

Goldman Sachs Says Week’s Unemployment Filing Is Record High

Payments News: Perils And Promise Of Coronavirus Payments News: Perils And Promise Of Coronavirus
2.3K
Commentary

The Week In Payments: The Visible Perils And Hidden Promise Of The Coronavirus

Apple Caps iPhone Buys At Two Per Shopper Apple Caps iPhone Buys At Two Per Shopper
2.0K
Retail

Apple Caps eCommerce iPhone Buys At Two Per Shopper

Gig economy, worker Bellhops Gig economy, worker Bellhops
2.0K
Gig Economy

Enabling Access To Faster Payments For Gig Workers In The Moving Industry

Coronavirus: Florida’s Spring Breakdown Coronavirus: Florida’s Spring Breakdown
1.9K
Coronavirus

Florida’s Spring Breakdown

Instagram Creator Looks To Help Restaurants Instagram Creator Looks To Help Restaurants
1.9K
Coronavirus

Instagram Creator Looks To Help Restaurants With Gift Card Directory

Walmart Walmart
1.9K
Retail

Walmart To Reward Workers With $550M In Bonuses Amid Coronavirus

Coronavirus Boosts Americana Sales Coronavirus Boosts Americana Sales
1.8K
Retail

Coronavirus Boosts Mom, Apple Pie And A Return To ‘Leave It To Beaver’ America

Cramer: Post-Virus America Could Only Have Three Retailers Cramer: Post-Virus America Could Only Have Three Retailers
1.6K
Coronavirus

Cramer: Virus Could Leave US With Only 3 Retailers

Smartphone Sales See Biggest Drop Ever In Feb. Smartphone Sales See Biggest Drop Ever In Feb.
1.6K
Retail

Smartphone Sales See Biggest Drop Ever In Feb.