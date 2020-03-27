Coronavirus

High-End Retailers Block Access To Storefronts In New York

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Storefront

As government measures to decelerate the spread of the coronavirus have come into place, many upscale retailers in New York such as Chanel, Celine and Fendi have blocked access to their shops with plywood. Luxury retailers, for their part, have been in lockdown mode in recent weeks in different countries globally, while luxury shops started to accept customers again in Shanghai, The New York Times reported.

Stateside, however, boarded up retail locations have showed up on Los Angeles’ Rodeo Drive, Washington’s 14th Street, Chicago’s Magnificent Mile and San Francisco’s Union Square. Users of social media are now putting pictures online of retail hotspots that were once busy quiet and possibly getting ready for civil unrest.

Millions of people have been living with countrywide shutdowns for over a week in Europe. Retail shops in storied retail locations have shut their doors. Window shades and grates have blocked retail stores in Milan’s Via Montenapoleone and Place Vendôme in Paris. Upscale department stores such as Selfridges and Harrods in the U.K., as well as Chopard and Burberry, have taken away jewels and stock from public view.

And, in the United States, President Donald Trump’s move to call for a state of emergency led stores to shutter temporarily throughout the nation. A number of merchants are now dealing with difficult choices about staff and shopper safety in addition to financial survival going forward over the long haul.

In other retail news, department stores in the U.S. are encountering hard times, and some are able to ride out the COVID-19 crisis for approximately eight months prior to the time that liquidity becomes an issue. Other stores have sufficient liquidity to last five months.

The situation is “better than feared,” according to Cowen & Co per previous reports. The firm measured available cash and metrics such as labor, rent and dividend payments. Labor costs take roughly 10 percent of yearly sales, while rent is approximately 3 percent.

——————————–

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL PANEL: WHY SWIFT GPI IS JUST THE BEGINNING 

On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 9:00 AM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and panelists Vincent Kilcoyne and Roland Brandli of SmartStream for an in-depth discussion on the need to use transformative digital strategies to remain relevant in today’s challenging financial landscape. The discussion will cover strategies that will allow clients to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with regulation.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine
7.4K
Retail

How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine

Canada Canada
6.5K
Economy

Canadian SMB Confidence At Record Lows

Unattended retail COVID-19 Unattended retail COVID-19
5.1K
Unattended Retail

How Unattended Retail Completes The Commerce Triangle

business closed coronavirus business closed coronavirus
4.9K
Retail

Retail Leasing Issues Come To The Fore

The Appeal Of eCommerce Amid The Coronavirus The Appeal Of eCommerce Amid The Coronavirus
4.3K
Today In Data

The Appeal Of eCommerce Amid The Coronavirus

coronavirus coronavirus
4.1K
Coronavirus

COVID-19 And The (Legal) Ripple Effects Of ‘Force Majeure’

JPMorgan: New iPhone Will Be Delayed JPMorgan: New iPhone Will Be Delayed
3.7K
Apple

JPMorgan: New iPhone Will Be Delayed

Navigating Sea Change In Global Software Sales Navigating Sea Change In Global Software Sales
3.3K
eCommerce

Navigating The Sea Change In Global Software Sales

launches new app to send money launches new app to send money
3.2K
International

Western Union Debuts Video, Voice Tool For Home Money Transfers

US Capitol US Capitol
3.2K
Coronavirus

The $2T Stimulus Phase 3: Everything You Need To Know 

payments payments
3.1K
Personnel

Faster Payments Council Taps Walmart Exec As New Executive Director

retail-branding-ecommerce retail-branding-ecommerce
3.0K
Retail

Retail Branding Comes Off The Back Burner

China hacking China hacking
3.0K
Security & Fraud

China Suspected In Surge Of US Cyberattacks

Regulators Question Amazon-Deliveroo Merger Regulators Question Amazon-Deliveroo Merger
2.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

As Deliveroo Surges, Regulators Question Amazon Merger

private equity travel industry private equity travel industry
2.7K
Coronavirus

PE Firms Look For Investments Among Hard-hit Travel Sectors